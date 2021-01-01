‘The Stand’ episode 3 called ‘Blank Page’ kicks off the story after the second and first episodes that had introduced us to the characters, Harold, Stu, and Frannie, followed by Larry, Lloyd, and the late Rita. We also meet the free-thinking sociology professor means Glen Bateman, the deaf and mute drifter named Nick Andros, and the caretaker Nadine Cross, who takes care of the unmanageable kid named Joe.

Nick, in one of his dream sequences, accepts Mother Abigail’s invitation although he does not believe in God. This is when he meets Tom and both of them develop a strong bond. On the other hand, Stu meets Glen after a day of coming across Frannie and Harold. Meanwhile, Nadine is one person who can say the sweetest things but still hold the evilest thoughts inside her head. In a flashback, we learn that she has been hearing from the Dark Man since she was an adolescent. Larry meets Nadine when she is caring for Joe on the roadside.

Las Vegas, which is now ruled by Flagg, seems to be in a mess. We have not been given a glimpse of the city yet but we can get an idea of the horror within in episode 3. We meet a runaway soldier Charles Campion who had literally been crucified. Flagg had changed his mind at the last minute so that the man could deliver a message to the residents of Boulder. Apparently, Flagg is coming for them all. Well, after a twisted, racy 3rd episode, let us now cover the details of ‘The Stand’ episode 3.

The Stand Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The Stand’ season 1 episode 4 is slated to premiere on Thursday, January 7, 2021, on CBS All Access at Midnight ET. The mini-series consists of nine episodes.

The Stand Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The House of the Dead’. This episode is expected to give us some more action, now that we know almost all of the show’s lead characters and have dived deeper into their backstories. The story follows Mother Abigail who leads her group as it heads for Las Vegas. On the other hand, in Vegas, Flagg’s forces are beginning to weaken.

Where to Stream The Stand Episode 4 Online?

The ideal way to watch ‘The Stand’ is to stream it on CBS All Access as and when new episodes land on the platform. The plans begin at $5.99 a month for the ad-supported version. There are also additional commercial-free options for a higher rate. Moreover, CBS All Access currently offers a one week free trial for new subscribers. There are also live-streaming services where you can catch ‘The Stand’ without a cable subscription — such as Directv. ‘The Stand’ is additionally included with CBS All Access on Amazon Prime Video.

