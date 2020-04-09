With Netflix’s slate of diverse international programming, cultural globetrotting has taken a whole new meaning. While some of the shows and movies on its ever-growing catalog of foreign dramas are only confined to the taste of locals, there are others that can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone in the world. A new addition to this is ‘The Trial’, or ‘Il Processo’, an Italian legal drama that revolves around the murder of a 17-year-old girl.

The series introduces us to Elena Guerra (Vittoria Puccini), a public prosecutor who discovers that she is linked to the victim of the murder. Parallelly, a lawyer named Ruggero Barone gets embroiled in the case and turns against Elena. Determined to solve the case, Barone works as a defense attorney of a wealthy woman accused of the murder and tries to prove that is completely innocent. All of this leads to a hefty clash in the courtroom and eventually takes a darker turn, revealing several holes in the existing justice system of the nation.

According to the early reviews of the show, it involves some solid writing and creates the perfect setup for its courtroom drama with its musical and stylistic choices. Its attention to detail and setting further heighten its underlying suspense and didactic themes. So incase its overall setup made you wonder where its filming took place, here’s everything you need to know.

Where is The Trial Filmed?

‘The Trial’ has been created by Alessandro Fabbri and it stars several renowned Italian actors such as Vittoria Puccini, Francesco Scianna, Camilla Filippi, and many others. Unfortunately, when it comes to the filming locations of the show, nothing much has been revealed. However, considering the fact that it has been produced by Lucky Red, a company based in Rome, our best guess is that it was predominantly filmed in the Italian capital.

Rome, Italy

Rome is known to be one of the most enchanting cities in the world. With the richness of culture and history, spiced up with its masterpieces of Roman art and architecture, Rome serves as the perfect filming location for both romantic dramas and intriguing mystery thrillers like ‘The Trial’. In the past, several popular movies and TV shows like ‘Friends‘, ‘6 Underground‘, ‘Spectre,’ and ‘The Two Popes‘ have all been filmed in Rome, Italy.

As the title of the movie suggests, it revolves around a complex trial that not only reflects on the Italian justice system but also mirrors the flaws of our society in general. Because of this, its entire setup is confined to its characters and a good part of the movie has been filmed indoors. So its filming locations don’t really walk you through many renowned landmarks.

Camilla Filippi, who is one of the leading stars of the show, posted a geo-tagged picture on her Instagram that says “Rome, Italy.” Check it out below:

Here’s another picture posted by her:

Here’s a picture from the sets of the film posted by Stefano Lodovichi:

Read More: Best Legal Dramas of All Time