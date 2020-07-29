Based on the comic book series of the same name, Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ follows the story of a bunch of superheroes who discover that the world is going to end soon. As they try to figure out a way to avert the apocalypse, we also get a peek into their family history and several skeletons in the closet come out. The plot thickens with each episode and the show draws us in completely.

Another attractive element of the series is its look. The dark undertone against the bustle of the city, which has the doomsday clock ticking on it, keeps us wondering about the surroundings and the location of the Academy. If you’re wondering where ‘The Umbrella Academy’ has been filmed, here’s the answer.

Where is The Umbrella Academy filmed?

‘The Umbrella Academy’ follows a story that gets twisted and mysterious with every turn. The location plays an important role in the show as the characters have to run around the city, following their enemies or some clue that would lead them to save the world. However, the show never explicitly confirms the exact location of it. We don’t know where it takes place, but we do know where it has been filmed. All the scenes in the Netflix series have been filmed in and around Toronto, Canada. The neighboring cities of Hamilton and Dundas also feature heavily in the show.

Toronto, Canada

The most important location in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is the house where Hargreeve lives with the children. While its interior was filmed on a set, the exteriors were filmed at 4 King St. E. in Hamilton. The memorial scene for Hargreeves was filmed at the Tanenbaum Opera, while the bank robbery scene where teen superheroes save the day was filmed at The Canadian National Railway Station.

The theatre where Vanya performs, triggering the apocalypse, was filmed at the Elgin Theatre, while Massey Hall was also used for some scenes. The exteriors for the place were filmed at Mazzoleni Concert Hall. Some other violin rehearsing scenes were filmed at the Royal Conservatory of Music on 273 Bloor St. W. in Toronto. The exteriors of her apartment were filmed in Little Portugal, near 236 Queen St. E.

The exteriors for Meritech, where the origin of the prosthetic eye Five had been looking for, were filmed at the University of Toronto’s Lash Miller Chemical Lab. The Veterans of Foreign Wars scene was filmed at the Moose Lodge on 3753 Lake Shore Blvd. W. The David Dunlap Observatory at 123 Hillsview Drive in Richmond Hill was used for the office from where the Handler runs her operations. The Lillian H. Smith Library was used for the Argyle Public Library scenes.

The location of Allan Gardens was used to film the dreamy dance sequence between Luther and Allison. The flashback scenes in the tenth episode of the first season were filmed at the Cotton Factory on 270 Sherman Ave. N. in Hamilton. The Gladstone cafe was refurbished to create Griddy’s Doughnuts. The motel where Agnes and Hazel stay after they run away together was filmed at the Rosebud, which also appears in ‘Schitt’s Creek’. The first scene of the first season, where a woman gives birth in a swimming pool, was filmed at the Wallace Emerson Community Centre on 1260 Dufferin St. in Toronto.

Additional scenes were filmed at Ossington Avenue, Queen’s Mini Mart, East Thirty-Six on 36 Wellington St. E., the Dyment’s Market, and Queen Street East.

