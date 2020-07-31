As explosive as the finale of its first season had been, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ begins its second season with the same energy. It quickly creates conflict that defines its season’s arc, and expands the scope of the story by not only bringing in new characters, but also testing its protagonists in alien environments. All of them are alone, with no one to lean on, and the problem that they had been running from in the first place is not letting go of them so easily. The season begins on an exciting note, with all the action and humor that we have come to expect from it. Giving us a glimpse of its potential within the first few minutes, it braces us for a thrilling ride.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Running away from the apocalypse in 2019, the Umbrella Academy finds itself scattered in different years. Klaus lands in 1960 Dallas with Ben by his side. Allison arrives in 1961, followed by Luther in 1962. Diego, Vanya, and Five arrive in 1963, all one month apart from each other. This distance leads to all of them diverting on different paths and creating altogether different lives for themselves.

Things start to converge with Five’s arrival. He lands on November 25, 1963, and it turns out that it is the new day of the apocalypse. The Soviets have declared war on America, and while he watches his brothers and sisters fighting, Hazel appears by his side and warns him of the end of the world that is about to happen in the next few minutes.

Hazel and Five jump back ten days when Five discovers that the apocalypse has followed them. Their presence in the 60s timeline has changed things, and the very thing that they had been running from has come back to haunt them. As if that wasn’t enough, the Commission has also sent its three field agents to eliminate these threats to the timeline. As Hazel is shot to death, Five runs for his life.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode 1 Review

Picking up the story from Five’s point of view, we discover that no matter where they go, tragedy will always follow the children of Reginald Hargreeves, and they will always die fighting it. Or that’s what it looks like right now. Five is in no mood to let it happen again. With his quick thinking, he finds out just the man to help him in this situation. For us, the drops in an obscure back alley in Dallas happen at once. But a man had been following this pattern for three years.

Elliot had been in his store, doing his usual job, when a strange light attracted him to the site, where he found a frantic Klaus calling out to his family. The next year, at the same spot, he saw Allison appear out of nowhere. A year later, Luther followed. And then came three more. This phenomenon was enough to make Elliot leave his day job and focus completely on these aliens arriving out of nowhere.

He had started to question his sanity when Five knocked at his door and told him that he wasn’t entirely wrong about the conspiracy theories he had been entertaining. Through a newspaper clipping, he discovers that Diego has been held in an asylum because he tried to kill the one who murdered Kennedy. Five tries to convince him to embark on a different plan altogether, but it looks like Diego has his heart set on saving the world by undoing the defining moments in history. Five finds it best to leave Diego in the asylum until he comes back to his senses or until the job is already done. Despite this, Diego finds a way out, dodging the assassins sent by the Commission.

Meanwhile, we discover that Allison has found back her voice. She is married and has also become an important part of the civil rights movement. Vanya, on the other hand, has no memory of her past. She is living with a family on a farm and has been trying to find out about herself by placing ads in the newspaper. Luther has become a fighter for Jack Ruby and seems pretty content in his work. When Five finds him and tells him about the imminent apocalypse, he decides to stay out of the whole thing. As for Klaus, he looks better than most. His clothes and overall condition shows that he has been doing far better than how he had been in his own timeline. The 60s suit him!

Read More: Umbrella Academy Filming Locations