The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack: Complete Song List

Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ is an exciting show that holds your attention through its many twists and turns. While the story is absolutely captivating, it is the music of the series that makes it all the better. In Season 2, the Hargreeves siblings land in the 60s, which allows the show the opportunity to use more music of that era. It makes for an impeccable soundtrack collection. Here are all the songs that feature in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2:

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Complete Soundtrack List

Episode 1

Beyond the Sea by Bobby Darin (Klaus lands in 1960)

Right Back Where We Started by Maxine Nightingale (The others fall into different years in the 60s)

My Way by Frank Sinatra (Five witnesses the second apocalypse)

Trying by Fran Powers (Vanya has dinner with Sissy, Carl and Harlan)

I Wonder What the Future Holds For Me by Glenn Snow (Klaus enters the bar)

Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul) by DJ Shadow (Luther’s fight scene)

Crazy by Daniela Andrade (Diego is held in solitary confinement)

Comin’ Home Baby by Mel Torme (Lila and Diego escape asylum)

You Only Want Me When You’re Lonely by Jim Boyd (song plays in the jazz club)

Episode 2

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo by Perry Como (The Handler is alive)

I’m a Man by The Spencer Davis Group (Diego fights his father)

Episode 3

I Gotta Get the World Off My Back by Bill Martin and Phil Coulter (Klaus in the diner)

Sunny by Boney M. (Klaus becomes a cult leader)

I Don’t Care What They Say About You (Vanya is attacked by the Swedes)

I’ll Never Do You Wrong by Joe Tex (Luther finds Allison’s house)

Golden Brown by The Stranglers (Lila meets the Handler)

Episode 4

Love is Blue by Marty Robbins (The Handler raises Lila)

Renegade by Styx (Klaus loses his Sobriety)

Have You Ever Been Hurt by Helen Wilson (Luther meets Allison)

Unwind Yourself by Marva Whitney (Luther and Eliot get high)

I Was Made For Lovin’ You by Kiss (Five, Diego and Lila fight the Swedes)

Episode 5

Major Tom (Coming Home) by Peter Schilling (Pogo’s backstory)

He Can’t Love You by Four Holidays (Luther meets Reginald)

Hey Da Da by Andrea Litkei and Ervin Litkei (Klaus, Alison and Vanya talk in the parlour)

Twistin’ the Night Away by Sam Cooke (Klaus, Alison and Vanya dance)

Bad Guy The Interrupters (Five fights Lila)

My Kullsvik (The funeral of a Swede)

Episode 6

Won’t Be Long by Aretha Franklin (Alison works at the parlour)

An Old-Fashioned Christmas by Jack Huddle (Raymond meets Alison)

Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave (Alison and Raymond go shopping)

I Live Alone by Bob Cox (the Handler and Lila play bingo)

The Order of Death by Public Image Ltd. (The Umbrella Academy arrives for the light supper)

In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company by The Death South (Carl finds out about Vanya and Sissy)

Episode 7

Pfiffikus Polka by Petra Bechfelberger (Five goes to 1982)

Polk Salad Annie by Tony Joe White (Five kills the board members)

Give Me A Reason to Stay by Zoe Muth (Sissy plays the song on radio)

Sister of Peal by Baio (Ben possesses Klaus)

Everybody by Backstreet Boys (The Swedes attack Allison)

Episode 8

Pepper by Butthole Surfers (Vanya is tortured by FBI)

Episode 9

Dancing With Myself by Generation X (Five fights himself)

Here Comes the End by Gerard Way (the Handler finds Harlan)

Episode 10

Wicked Games by Parra for Cuva ft. Anna Naklab (the Umbrella Academy prepare to leave 1963)

Read More: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Spoilers