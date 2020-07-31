With its second run, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ proves to be one of the most exciting shows on Netflix. The series expands its universe, adding new characters into the mix, and shedding some light on the secrets of the ones we knew before. Season 2 ends on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger and it is impossible to contain our excitement about where the story goes from here. Will there be a Season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’? When will it release? Here’s all you should know about it.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 released on Netflix on July 31, 2020. It opened to rave reviews from critics, and was very well received by the audience too. The season leaves on a cliffhanger that has left the fans already waiting for the third season. As of now, Netflix has not officially announced a season renewal. However, rumors have been around about the third season already in the works. Reportedly, two new writers have been added to the team who are set to start working on the scripts for the third season. Early renewals are not a new thing for the streaming service, which already anticipates the success of some its projects and puts them in motion well before the critical and viewer consensus comes out. With an early start, we expect Umbrella Academy Season 3 to release sometime in August 2021.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Umbrella Academy’ stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min as the members of the Umbrella Academy. Colm Feore plays the role of their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. All of them will return to reprise their roles in Season 3. Ritu Arya, who had joined the cast in Season 2, will also be returning to continue in the role of Lila.

The show also has Kate Walsh play the role of the Handler, the primary villain of the series. However, her death at the end of the second season leaves her fate hanging in the balance. Whether or not she returns for Season 3 is yet to be confirmed. With the show entering a new territory in the next season, we also expect new actors to join the cast in new roles.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Plot: What can it be about?

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 ends with the Hargreeves siblings successfully stopping the 1963 apocalypse. They return to the 2019 timeline to discover that the other apocalypse has been stopped too. This would count as a double victory for them, but it turns out that their actions in the 60s timeline have created a new course of events, where nothing is what they remember it to be.

In Season 3, we will meet the Sparrow Academy, of which Ben is also a part. We’ll get to know how the meeting with the Umbrella Academy in 1963 changed the life of Reginald Hargreeves. We will also get to know more about his alien origins and what he is doing on the Earth. We also expect to see more of Lila, and to find out the new person in charge of the Commission. New superheroes are also expected to join the league.

