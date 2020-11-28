Netflix’s latest Korean drama, ‘The Uncanny Counter’, is the web series adaptation of a Daum webtoon named ‘Amazing Rumor’ by Jang Yi. Directed by Yoo Sun-dong, it follows a group of ‘counters’ who can sense evil spirits — who return to earth after their afterlife, seeking immortality. Our demon hunters additionally have a full-time day job — operating a noodle restaurant. Now, like almost all other Korean shows, Netflix releases ‘The Uncanny Counter’ in parts. This week, it dropped two of the series’s episodes (episodes 1 and 2). To keep you updated, here is our detailed breakdown of its future release schedule.

The Uncanny Counter Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Uncanny Counter’ episode 3 is slated to release on December 5, 2020, at 3 am ET on Netflix. This will be followed by episode 4 that drops on December 6, 2020. The series follows a weekly schedule, releasing two episodes every Saturday and Sunday. In Korea, the show airs on OCN, which airs double episodes each weekend at 22.30KST.

Where to Watch The Uncanny Counter Episode 3 Online?

You can stream ‘The Uncanny Counter’ episode 3 on Netflix. You can also watch the episode on the Netflix app. Korean viewers can catch the drama series by tuning to OCN at the above-mentioned time.

The Uncanny Counter Episodes 1 And 2 Recap

The premiere kicks off with a flashback. We meet a young version of So Mun, who is seated at the back of a car while he sketches a family portrait. He complains that his parents are prone to not keeping promises. In another scene, Detective Ga bleeds profusely on the road and gets surrounded by hooded men. At the same time, Mun’s car crashes but he survives. A sinister man approaches the vehicle but Mun cannot see him clearly.

Seven years later, So Mun lives with his grandmother, and he believes himself to be a guy with superpowers. He is still haunted by his past. Eventually, he hears about a famous noodle cafe, Eonni’s, operated by people who are weird. One of the owners, Ha-na, says that a level-2 spirit is plaguing the city. She and her crew of counters rush off to tackle the entity. But in the battle that follows, a counter named Cheol-Jung is killed.

The evil spirit is a female and she flees the scene to find a host — and the host happens to be So Mun. But the spirit had believed that Mun should have gone into a coma. But that does not happen. Mun has a dream that night where he meets a woman named Wi-gen. At the noodle shop, the counters deduce that the spirit was level 3. When they learn that the person hosting Wi-gen is Mun, Ha-Na sends a member to look for him.

When Mun is successfully located, the cafe’s employees tell him that they hunt down demons. They ask him to join the team. However, Mun is scared of dying before his grandparents and hence, denies the offer. But he is given a time of seven days to make a final decision.

