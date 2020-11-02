Created by David E. Kelley (‘Boston Legal’), ‘The Undoing’ tells the story of a woman named Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), whose picture-perfect, Upper East Side life is disrupted when her husband Jonathon (Hugh Grant) becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. Now, Grace must do everything she can to protect herself and her son Henry (Noah Jupe) from the inevitable media and legal onslaught. In episode 2, the story explores Grace’s immediate response after learning the extent of her husband’s betrayal.

Kidman is absolutely brilliant in portraying the deep sense of helplessness that her character is feeling as well as the simmering fury that can any moment become volcanic. The cast of the show also includes Donald Sutherland as Grace’s father Franklin Reinhardt; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves, the woman with whom Jonathon has an affair and whose murder triggers the spiraling down of Grace’s family; and Édgar Ramírez as Joe Mendoza, one of the two detectives investigating the murder. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Undoing Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Undoing’ episode 3, titled ‘Do No Harm’, is slated to be released on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also be made simultaneously available on HBO Latino and HBO Max. The weekly six-part miniseries aired its first episode on HBO on October 25, 2020, and is scheduled to conclude on November 29, 2020. The viewers in the UK can watch the third episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Where to Watch The Undoing Episode 3 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The Undoing’ episode 3 can be streamed on HBO Max and NOW TV. Both services have seven-day free trial plans for their prospective subscribers. The former then asks for $14.99 per month, while the latter charges £9.99 per month. The fans of the show can also catch it on DirecTV.

The Undoing Episode 2 Recap

The sophomore episode, titled ‘The Missing’, is filled with revelations for Grace about her husband. It begins with her learning from Henry that his father was in his room to say goodbye before he left for his alleged convention in Cleveland. The detectives tell her about her husband’s inappropriate contact at work with a relative of one of his patients. The patient is revealed to be Miguel and the relative, his mother Elena. They also tell her that it ultimately led to his termination. All this is later confirmed by her friend Sylvia (Lily Rabe), who served as his attorney during the disciplinary hearing.

After her father advises it, Grace takes Henry to his beach house, hoping that it will keep them out of the spotlight when Jonathon is eventually arrested. But he shows up there, accepting that he cheated on her but claiming that he didn’t kill Elena. The episode ends with Grace calling the police, reporting in a frantic voice that her husband has broken into the home.

The Undoing Episode 3 Spoilers

Grace and Jonathon’s marriage is on the verge of collapse. She has made it clear that she doesn’t trust him any longer by calling the police and reporting it the way she did. But it is likely that she still wants some answers and will only get them when she hears his side of the story. So, expect that to happen in the third episode. The pilot clearly shows that Franklin is not that fond of his son-in-law. This might resurface in the upcoming episode. Elena’s husband, Fernando (Ismael Cruz Córdova), wants a paternity test to be conducted on their youngest child. Clearly, he believes that Jonathon, and not him, is the father. He is likely to play a bigger in the remaining part of the show.

