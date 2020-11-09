‘The Undoing’ revolves around New York-based couple Jonathon and Grace Fraser, whose seemingly impeccable marital life is turned upside down following the death of Jonathon’s mistress. As the series progresses and the true degree of Jonathon’s betrayal is revealed, Grace seems to believe that he is indeed the murderer. But episode 3, titled ‘Do No Harm’, leaves us with a lot of questions and transforms the show into a proper whodunit with an explosive ending. With it, showrunner David E. Kelley and director Susanne Bier make it clear to the audience that nothing is really what it seems and it’s too early to draw a definitive conclusion.

The Undoing Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Undoing’ episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also simultaneously become available on HBO Latino and HBO Max. The weekly six-part miniseries began airing on HBO on October 25, 2020 and is slated to conclude on November 29, 2020. The viewers in the UK can watch the third episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Where to Watch The Undoing Episode 4 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The Undoing’ episode 4 can be streamed on HBO Max and NOW TV. Both services offer seven-day free trial plans for their prospective subscribers. The former then requires $14.99 per month for a continued subscription, while the latter asks for £9.99 per month. The fans of the show can also watch it on DirecTV.

The Undoing Episode 4 Spoilers

‘The Undoing’ episode 4, titled ‘See No Evil’, is likely going to open at the very moment when episode 3 ended, with Grace speaking to detectives Mendoza and O’Rourke and them telling her that they have footage that puts her in the proximity of the scene of the crime on that night. This revelation establishes Grace as an unreliable narrator. Expect several flashbacks that show what she had been doing on the night of the murder. Jonathon and Henry’s reactions to the implication of Grace’s involvement are going to be major plot points in the coming episode. Haley Fitzgerald is going to begin to “muck up” the prosecution’s case. Franklin, when he learns that his daughter is also a possible suspect, might do everything he can to protect his family.

The Undoing Episode 3 Recap

With Grace calling the authorities not long after Jonathon shows up at the beach house, the police arrive and apprehend him. Mendoza and O’Rourke again ask her certain questions, prodding her about her possible involvement in the crime. As Jonathon can’t afford a lawyer, the authorities provide him with a public defender, Robert Edelman. Following a conversation with Edelman and seeing how devastated Henry is, Grace goes to see Jonathon, who continues to assert his innocence and tells her that Elena became obsessive. He also begs her to bring Henry with her the next time. This she ultimately does. However, Henry’s reunion with his father leaves Henry traumatized as he realizes that he can’t even physically touch his father while he is incarcerated.

Grace and Franklin arrange Fitzgerald to represent Jonathon. Fernando, who seems to be stalking Grace throughout the episode, finally manages to have a conversation, which quickly descends into an argument during which they hurl accusations back and forth against their respective spouses. When she goes to the detectives to speak to them about Fernando, they show her the footage. The episode ends with Mendoza asking Grace how well she knew Elena.

