Following hard on the heels of the success of ‘The Third Day’, HBO and Sky Studio added their most recent collaborative venture, ‘The Undoing,’ to their roster of engrossing drama shows. Predominantly set in the affluent Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City, ‘The Undoing’ is a combination of both a murder mystery and relationship drama. At the center of the miniseries is the seemingly perfect relationship between pediatric oncologist Jonathan Fraser and his psychologist wife, Grace Fraser.

After it is discovered that he was unfaithful to her with a recently-murdered woman, the lives of the couple and their son Henry begin going spiraling out of control. In episode 4, titled ‘See no Evil’, the show introduces the possibility of Franklin as the murderer. Here is everything you need to know about the fifth episode of the series.

The Undoing Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Undoing’ episode 5 will release on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm ET on HBO. It will also simultaneously become available on HBO Latino and HBO Max. The weekly six-part miniseries is set to conclude on November 29, 2020. The viewers in the UK can watch the fifth episode on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Where to Watch The Undoing Episode 5 Online?

As mentioned above, ‘The Undoing’ episode 5 is available to stream on HBO Max and NOW TV. Both services have seven-day free trial plans for their prospective subscribers. The former then asks for $14.99 per month for a continued subscription, while the latter requires £9.99 per month. Fans of the show can also catch the show on DirecTV.

The Undoing Episode 5 Spoilers

The title of ‘The Undoing’ episode 5, ‘Trial by Fury’, indicates that it will focus on the trial with Catherine Stamper serving as the prosecutor and Haley defending Jonathan. In episode 4, Haley told him that the prosecution has a strong case against him. We are likely going to find out what that exactly entails. As it is the penultimate episode, the producers might not introduce new mysteries or murder suspects and instead focus on the devastating effect that the trial might have on Grace and her family.

The Undoing Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode starts with a conversation between Grace and Haley, during which it gets somewhat established that the former can’t be the murderer. She later speaks to Adelman, the public defender previously attached to Jonathan, and asks him if he thinks her husband is innocent. Adelman replies that he does think so. This seems to prompt Grace to ask her father for the bail money, which he reluctantly agrees to pay. Throughout the episode, Jonathan tries to convince everyone that he is innocent, including his lawyer, father-in-law, and even the husband and son of his dead lover.

Franklin reveals to Grace that he has numerous times been unfaithful to her mother and tells her that he is afraid that she will do what her mother did and forgive her husband. Later, we are given a glimpse of what Franklin is capable of doing if his loved ones are threatened. Haley arranges for her and Jonathan to appear on national television for an interview, hoping this will give them the chance to show people, including the potential jury members, who he really is. During the interview, Jonathan admits that he cheated on his wife but claims that he is no killer. He says that he was in love with Elena and is still grieving, despite the murder charges. When the interviewer asks if he knows who killed Elena, Jonathan says he does.

Read More: The Undoing Episode 4, Explained