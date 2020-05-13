Just like that, we are on the brink of the final episodes of ‘The Voice’ Season 18. It has been a fantastic season with extremely talented performers, who’ve made the later elimination stages all the more difficult. Notably, it marks the first time that the highest voted performer from each team will fill up the top 4 spots in the Top 5 list. The final place will be filled by a wildcard save after the remaining contestants get another chance to prove their prowess. It ensures that every team is adequately represented by the time the season finale comes around.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 18 Episode 16 Online?

‘The Voice’ Season 18 Episode 16 is slated to release on Tuesday, May 18, 2020, at 8/7c. The upcoming episode will see the five remaining singers battling it out in a unique but exciting showdown. Accordingly, the episode is titled “Live Finale Top 5 Performances.”

”The Voice” is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes.

The Voice Season 18 Episode 15 Recap:

Without any ado, let us tell you about the performers who make it to the Top 5 list. The first four to have been voted in are Micah Iverson, Thunderstorm Artis, Todd Tilghman, and CammWess. Therefore, it is up to the remaining performers to battle it out for the fifth and final spot on the list. Megan Danielle from Team Kelly tries her hand at “Simple Man.”

The Lynrd Skynrd song helps show her country voice, but also has a strong storytelling aspect to it. Kelly praises the rasp in Megan’s vocals. Allegra Miles from Team Nick belts out, “In My Blood.” She makes the song her own, and Nick is proud of how much she’s improved throughout the competition. Team Legend’s Zan Fiskum delivers a rendition of “Always Remember Us This Way.” The mentor praises her musicianship and how she’s put herself out there.

Joanna Serenko and Toneisha Harris are the last two performers, and they’re both from Team Blake. The former sings “Unaware,” which is a smart choice allowing her to show off her vocal prowess. The latter belts out, “Lovin’ You.” She hits the high note perfectly, earning high praise from Blake. It is not surprising when Toneisha is selected to fill the final spot on the Top 5 list. After all, she’s delivered two stellar performances back to back, earning a job opportunity from Kelly. With the incredible talents all lined up, the battle for the ultimate prize is bound to be riveting. Stay tuned to find out who wins ‘The Voice’ Season 18.

