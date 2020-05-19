‘The Voice‘ Season 18 has been fantastic in terms of the talents that have appeared on stage. In a unique turn of events, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve traded live stage performances for cozier setups from the contenders’ homes. It has added a new perspective, making several song renditions all the more relatable. Now that we are heading towards the end of the road, you might want to know how the final performances turn out for the five contestants who remain. We have got you covered and will also tell you when and where to watch the season-ending where the winner will be declared.

The Voice Season 18 Finale Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Voice’ Season 18 will air its finale on May 19, 2020, at 8/7c. As you know, the upcoming episode will reveal the winner of Season 18, and we can’t wait to see which talented performer goes home with the prize.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 18 Finale?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. If you don’t have one, head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes.

The Voice Season 18 Recap:

Tonight’s episode sees the top five performers belting out one cover and one original song. CammWess from Team Legend performs ‘Purple Rain’ by Prince. His mentor vouches for him, after which the song is allowed on the show. CammWess knocks it out of the park with commendable artistry and passion.

Todd Tilghman follows with ‘I Can Only Imagine’ by MercyMe. The Team Blake performer chooses a Christian rock song. Being a pastor, he connects with the lyrics and message emotionally, delivering a performance that leaves the coaches spellbound. Micah Iverson takes the stage, and the Team Kelly representative leads with his original song. The pop tone and radio-readiness help Micah, but the overall performance gets a little repetitive. The former a capella singer could have done better.

Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick leads with an original composition as well. The quietly brilliant performance captures his raspy but angelic voice leading both Legend and Jonas to heap high praises. Toneisha Harris is the final performer from Team Blake, and her rendition of the Journey song leads Kelly to compare her to Chaka Khan. There’s no denying that Harris’ vocal prowess might see her through as the victor.

Todd’s original song isn’t written by him but feels like a perfect fit. Blake tells that he breathes an air of familiarity into the performance, but overall, the pastor was stronger in the first round. CammWess’s original shows the influence Legend has on the singer. It shows off his voice with the run-ins and is perfect for a final performance. Micah’s rendition of ‘Chasing Cars’ by Snow Patrol is an ideal way to show his skills in the pop-rock-alt lane, and the trick at the end of the song clinches the deal.

Toneisha’s original is dedicated to her son, who recovered from leukemia, and she opens her heart out towards the end. The emotional performance stirs the coaches, and it is as good as it gets. Thunderstorm Artis closes the show with Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World.’ He steals the show with his artsy voice and perfect song choice. Could he win ‘The Voice’ Season 18? Stay tuned to find out in the next episode.

