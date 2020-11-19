‘The Voice’ season 19 aired the first part of the Knockout rounds this Tuesday. Each coach creates teams of two artists, with each singer performing his/her own song. While one contestant gets to stay, another needs to say their farewell. But the artist at risk can be saved if a rival coach decides to use the ‘steal’ option. The mega coach for season 19 is Usher and each coach has seven artists still on their teams. So how does the first part of the Knockouts unfold this week? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 10 is slated to release on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. This will be followed by episode 11 that drops on Tuesday, November 23, 2020.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is ‘The Knockouts, Part 2’ and its official synopsis goes as follows — “The Knockouts continue as coaches Kelly, John, Blake, and Gwen prepare their artists to perform individually against a teammate; the coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance to the live shows; each coach will have one steal.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 10 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 9 Recap

The 1st round of the Knockouts kicks off with Team Legend’s Casmè vs. Tamara Jade. While Casme sings ‘Wrecking Ball’ by Miley Cyrus, Tamara performs to ‘Higher Ground’by Stevie Wonder. While Tamara’s performance is packed with energy, Casme’s delivery seems a bit forced. Tamara gets a standing ovation from the entire panel and she is the winner. Next up is Team Gwen’s Payge Turner vs. Ryan Berg. Payge sings ‘Creep’ by Radiohead and Ryan delivers his rendition of ‘Makin’ Me Lok Good Again’ by Drake White. Payge receives a standing ovation and Ryan gets one from Gwen and Kelly. Gwen decides to stick with Payge and Ryan is eliminated.

The last duo for the night is Ben Allen vs. Worth the Wait. Ben sings ‘She Got the Best of Me’ by Luke Combs and Worth the Wait performs to ‘Delta Dawn’ by Tanya Tucker. Ben is up first and gives a splendid performance, followed by Worth who is definitely more entertaining than Ben. Blake declares the winner as Worth the Wait but luckily, Ben gets to stay back. He is saved by Gwen who uses her steal option.

