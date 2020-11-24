In ‘The Voice’, last week, we had seen two artists being eliminated after the ‘Knockouts, Part 1’ — namely, Casmè from Team John Legend and Ryan Berg from Team Gwen Stefani. This means, we still have 26 singers battling it out to secure their place in the Season 19 championship. Well, this week’s Monday’s episode further shortens this list! While Gwen has already used her save option to keep Ben Allen, John, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton have their save buttons intact. So how does the second round of the Knockouts play out? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 11 is slated to release on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is ‘The Knockouts, Part 3′ and its official synopsis goes as follows — “Usher serves as the mega mentor to all of the coaches’ teams on the final night of the knockouts as the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate; the four artists saved during the Battles will compete for America’s vote.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 11 Online?

'The Voice' is an NBC series. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 10 Recap

The 2nd round of the Knockouts kicks off with Desz vs. Sid Kingsley from Team Kelly. Desz sings ‘Can We Talk’ by Tevin Campbell while Sid performs to ‘Make it Rain’ by Foy Vance. Sid’s performance receives a standing ovation but Desz is incredibly good as well. Finally, Kelly decides that Desz is the winner. Luckily for Sid, John and Blake hit the steal buttons. Sid eventually picks Team Blake.

The second knockout is between Jim Ranger and Jus Jon from Team Blake. Jus Jon delivers a rendition of ‘Finesse’ by Bruno Mars, and Jim sings ‘Humble and Kind’ by Tim McGraw. Jim gets a standing ovation from the coaches. Undoubtedly, Jim gets to stay back while Jus Jon is eliminated. Next up is Bailey Rae vs. Lauren Frihauf from Team Legend. Bailey sings ‘Let Me Down Easy’ by Billy Currington while Lauren performs to ‘Cry Baby’ by Janis Joplin. Bailey gets a standing ovation from Kelly and Lauren from Gwen and Blake. John decides to keep Bailey, and Lauren is eliminated.

Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan and James Pyle grace the stage next. James sings ‘In My Blood’ by Shawn Mendes while Ian performs ‘Beautiful Crazy’ by Luke Combs. Since James’ singing is totally off-note, he is evicted, and Ian is the winner. It’s also revealed that Van Andrew is defeated by Joseph Soul. Next up is Team Kelly’s Kelsie Watts vs Madeline Consoer. Kelsie sings ‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morssette while Madeline hums to ‘Die from a Broken Heart’ by Maddie & Tae. The winner? Madeline! Kelsie is eliminated.

The last knockout is Chloe Hogan vs. Carter Rubin from Team Gwen. Carter sings ‘You Say’ by Lauren Daigle and Chloe chooses ‘Weak’ by SWV. It is a difficult choice for Gwen but ultimately, she goes with Carter. Luckily, Chloe is saved by John.

