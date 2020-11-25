In ‘The Voice’s 11th episode that landed this Tuesday, we have the final round of the knockouts, wrapping up with a special four-way knockout. The four saved artists engage in a face-off and the winner is chosen after counting the audience votes. They are Taryn Papa for Team Blake Shelton, Julia Cooper for Team John Legend, Larriah Jackson for Team Gwen Stefani, and Ryan Gallagher for Team Kelly Clarkson. So how does the 3rd round of the knockouts play out? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 12 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 12 is slated to release on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. The upcoming episode is ‘Live Top 17 Performances.’ It will be followed by episode 13, called, ‘Live Top 17 Results’, which drops on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 8 pm ET.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 12 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 11 Recap

The 2nd round of the knockouts kicks off with Tanner Gomes vs. Marisa Corvo from Team Kelly. Marisa sings ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ by Cher while Tanner picks ‘Real Good Man’ by Tim McGraw. Marisa performs with the piano and seamlessly switches between low and high notes. Tanner, with his strong country voice, delivers an equally superb performance. Finally, Kelly decides that Tanner is the winner of this knockout. Marisa is eliminated.

The next knockout is between John Holiday and Cami Clune from Team Legend. Cami sings Annie Lennox’s rendition of ‘I Put a Spell on You’ and John chooses ‘All By Myself’ by Celine Dion. While Cami’s performance is seducing and haunting, John’s hits some fantastic notes. He gets a standing ovation from all the coaches and wins the round. Kelly steals Cami using her save option.

During the four-way knockout, we have Team Kelly’s Ryan Gallagher singing ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ by Andrea Bocelli, Team Gwen’s Larriah Jackson choosing Adele’s ‘One and Only’, Team Legend’s Julia Cooper performing ‘Wish You Were Gay’ by Billie Eilish, and Team Blake’s Taryn Papa singing ‘Cry’ by Faith Hill. Well, after the performances, the results are not disclosed yet. We still have to wait for the live rounds next week to hear the final outcomes. There will only be one winner who will be decided by America’s votes.

