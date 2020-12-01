In ‘The Voice’s 12th episode that landed this Monday, we have the first round of the live performances. Here, we meet all of the remaining singers who are hoping to make it to the season’s end. We also learn who among the four contestants are voted by the audience from the four-way knockouts. Find out more in our recap section. Now, what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 13 is slated to release on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Live Top 17 Results’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “Four artists, one from each team, are revealed as safe by America’s votes; each coach selects one more artist to move forward; the artist with the next highest votes from each team will compete in the wildcard instant save for the top 9’s last spot.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 13 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 12 Recap

The winner from the four-way knockouts is Taryn Papa from Team Blake! The live rounds kick off with Team Kelly’s Desz, singing ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ — sprinkled with a signature dose of R&B. Next up is country/pop singer Madeline Consoer, performing ‘What If I Never Get Over You.’ Kelly requests the audience to vote for Madeline, saying she has a lovely voice. The third singer is Tanner Gomes, singing ‘Lovin’ On You.’ Kelly praises his performance and says he has great instincts. Finally, the last performance for Team Kelly is from Cami Clune, singing ‘Never Tear Us Apart’.

Now, we have Team Gwen’s Payge Turner, singing ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’, followed by Ben Allen, delivering his rendition of the soulful ballad, ‘There Goes My Life’. He gets a standing ovation from the judges. Joseph Soul graces the stage next and sings ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, followed by the teen, Carter Rubin, who sings Mariah Carey’s anthem ‘Hero’. It’s now time for Team Blake’s Jim Ranger to show his talent with Lee Bice’s hit ‘Rumor’. We then have Worth the Wait, singing ‘Love is Alive’, followed by Ian Flanigan, performing ‘Make You Feel My Love’. Winding up Team Blake’s contestants is Taryn Papa, who sings ‘I Hope Your Happy Now’, and Sid Kingsley singing ‘Beyond’.

Team Legend’s Tamara Jade performs to ‘Crazy’, followed by Chloe Hogan, performing ‘My Future’. We then have country singer Bailey Rae, singing ‘Sweet Music Man’. Wrapping up the live rounds is John Holiday who sings ‘Fly Me to the Moon’. From the playoffs, nine artists will proceed forward after episode 13’s live eliminations.

Read More: The Voice: Filming and Audition Locations