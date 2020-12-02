In the ‘Top Live 17 Performances’ that dropped this Monday, we had met 17 of the remaining singers who gives their best performances before the panel and audience. In the hours that followed, America sent in their votes, and on Tuesday, we discovered the top nine contestants. From here, the ones with the highest votes will go to the next round. Following this, the four coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, will pick one each and the ninth singer will be chosen via Twitter instant save. For the major highlights on episode 13, you can proceed to our recap section. Now, what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 14 is slated to release on Wednesday, December 3, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. This is a holiday special, following which, the show will resume its original release schedule — of airing two episodes every week on Monday and Tuesday. Season 19 consists of 19 episodes.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Voice Holiday Celebration’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “An array of Voice coaches past and present, music superstars and beloved artists from the Voice family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites; coaches Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share favorite holiday traditions and memories.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 14 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. Leaving the 14th episode (which drops on a Wednesday), the 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot (8 pm ET). Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 13 Recap

Team Kelly is up to receive their results and the artist with the maximum votes is Desz, who instantly moves to the top 9. From her three-remaining artists, Kelly picks Cami Clune. Next up is Team Gwen and the winning artist is Carter Rubin. The artist Gwen decides to save is Ben Allen. Moving on to Team Blake and the singer with the highest audience votes is Ian Flannigan, followed by Jim Ranger, who is saved by Blake. Finally, Team Legend’s John Holiday is the most-voted singer and the coach chooses Tamara Jade.

In the ‘wildcard instant save’, the performing artists are Tanner Gomes from Team Kelly, Payge Turner from Team Gwen, Worth the Wait from Team Blake, and Bailey Rae from Team Legend. While Worth the Wait sings “I’m Gonna Love You Through It”, Payge Turner performs to “Diamonds.” Tanner chooses to deliver his rendition of “Picking Wild Flowers” and Bailey Rae picks “Never Again, Again.” The final winner? Bailey Rae!

