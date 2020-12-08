In the ‘Top Live 9 Performances’ that dropped this Monday, we had met nine of the remaining singers who gives their best performances before the panel and audience. John Legend has three artists on his team, Tamara Jade, Bailey Rae, and John Holiday. Desz and Cami Clune perform for Team Kelly Clarkson while Carter Rubin and Ben Allen represent Team Gwen Stefani. Finally, Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger compete on behalf of Team Blake Shelton. For the major highlights on episode 15, you can proceed to our recap section. Now, what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 16 is slated to release on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. Season 19 consists of 19 episodes and it wraps up with its finale on December 15, 2020.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Live Top 9 Results’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “In the live semifinals results show, four artists are revealed as safe and advance to the finale.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 16 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. Leaving the 14th episode (which dropped on a Wednesday), the 19th season airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot (8 pm ET). Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 15 Recap

The theme for the live performances is Fan’s Week. Carson Daly explains the rules — the artists need to dedicate a song to their own fans. They then combine in trios and give another performance. First up is Team Blake’s Jim, who performs to Harry Nilsson’s “Without You”, dedicated to his son. Jim gets a standing ovation from Blake, John, and Gwen. Next up is Cami from Team Kelly and she performs to “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile, in dedication to her mother. We then have the first trio — Jim, Desz, and Carter, who sing “Willy Go Round in Circles” by Billy Preston.

The third contestant is Team Gwen’s Ben, singing Blake’s song “All About Tonight.” He dedicates his performance to Gwen. We then have Team John’s John who chooses “Fix You” by Coldplay, dedicated to his grandmother and John and his wife Chrissy Teigen. The time has come for the second trio of the night — Tamara, Ben, and Ian, who perform to “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams. Team Kelly’s Desz picks En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go (Love),” dedicated to those fans who deal with body confidence issues.

Team John’ Bailey Rae picks “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles while the last trio of Cami, John, and Bailey Rae perform to Bastille’s “Pompeii”. Team Blake’s Ian delivers his rendition of Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel”. Team John’s Tamara sings “Let It Be” by The Beatles and dedicates it to John. Wrapping up the live performances is Team Gwen’s Carter, singing “Rainbow Connection” from ‘The Muppet Movie’ and dedicating the song to his autistic brother.

