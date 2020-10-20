‘The Voice’ returned with its 19th season this Monday with a two-hour premiere. In spite of the later-than-usual air date, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the vibe remains the same — almost! We have our favorite coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani — seated on their ‘socially-distanced’ rotating chairs. However, we do not have a live studio audience in the first part of ‘The Blind Auditions’. So, how did the grand debut proceed this week? And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us find out!

The Voice Season 19 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 2 is slated to release on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 8/7c, on NBC. The upcoming episode is ‘The Blind Auditions’ Part 2.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 1 Recap

The first blind audition of the season features 30-year-old Tamara Jade from Bowie, Maryland, who sings ‘Cuz I Love You’. As soon as she starts her opening note, Kelly and John turn their chairs. Gwen and Blake also hit their buttons. Yes, it is a yes from all the judges, with Kelly exclaiming, “You are incredible!” Tamara chooses John as her team coach. Next up is a 16-year-old singer, Lauren Frihauf, from Byers, Colorado. She performs to ‘Come to My Window’ by Melissa Etheridge. John and Gwen turn their chairs, Kelly and Blake asking Gwen to guide her. Lauren joins team Gwen.

Joseph Soul is a 34-year old from Hana, Hawaii, and he sings ‘Is This Love’ by Bob Marley. Kelly and Blake engage in coercion to bring him to their respective teams. Joseph picks Kelly. Ian Flanigan, a 30-year old from Saugerties, New York, sings ‘Colder Weather’ by the Zac Brown Band. Blake turns his chair and invites him to his team. Next is Hailey Green, a 14-year old from St. Martin Mississippi, who soulfully sings to ‘Soulshine’ by The Allman Brothers Band. Nobody chooses Hailey. The sixth artist is Jim Ranger, a 38-year old from Bakersfield, California, and he sings ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ by Keith Urban. John instantly turns his chair, followed by Gwen and Blake. Jim joins team Blake.

Eli Zamora, a 25-year old from El Paso, Texas, performs to ‘Ya Lo Se Que Tu Te Vas’ by Juan Gabriel. She joins Kelly’s team. Payge Turner, a 27-year old from Trinidad & Tobago, sings ‘Call Out My Name’, and she finally decides to make her way to team Gwen. Corey Ward, a 34-year old from Hartsville, South Carolina, sings ‘Way Down We Go’ but none of the judges turn. Marisa Corvo, a 33-year old singer from Staten Island, New York, sings ‘Perfect’ by Pink and decides to join team Kelly. The premiere wraps up with a jazz singer, John Holiday from Rosenberg, Texas, who delivers a spectacular rendition to ‘Misty’ by Ella Fitzgerald and joins team John.

