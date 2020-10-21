In the premiere episode of ‘The Voice’, nine artists are selected by the four coaches — Team Kelly welcomes Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora, and Marisa Corvo; Team Gwen picks Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner; Team Legend chooses Tamara Jade and John Holiday; and Team Blake invites Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger. So how did the second episode play out? Find out in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 3 is slated to release on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 8/7c, on NBC. This will be followed by episode 4, which drops on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming episodes are ‘The Blind Auditions’ Part 3 and 4 respectively.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 3 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 2 Recap

First up in the second round of the Blind Auditions is Taryn Papa, a 30-year-old country music singer from Nashville. She delivers her rendition of ‘Anyway’, and John is the only coach who does not turn. Kelly is blocked by Blake. Finally, Taryn joins Team Blake. Second is Liam St. John from Spokane and he sings to his own version of ‘Sex & Candy’ by Marcy Playground, accompanied by a guitar. And he joins Team Gwen. The third artist to make her way to the stage is Faye Moffett from Tulsa, a soul singer, who sings Demi Lovato’s ‘Anyone’. But she is eliminated. Madeline Consoer is a 24-year-old artist from Wisconsin, and she is welcomed into Team Kelly. 36-year-old Aaron Scott from Wisconsin sings ‘Hemorrhage (In My Hands)’ by Fuel and earns his seat with Team Blake.

Cami Clune from Buffalo aims to enter Team Gwen or Team John. She sings Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ and is welcomed into Team John. Eugene, a 28-year-old singer sings A. Robert Johnson’s ‘Crossroads’. However, he is unable to impress any of the coaches. The next artist is Ryan Gallagher from Michigan and he causes Kelly and Blake to turn their chairs. Ryan decides to join Team Kelly. Chloe Hogan hails from Florida and she delivers a soulful rendition of ‘What the World Needs Now Is Love’ by Jackie DeShannon. She is picked by Gwen. Kiari Mhoon performs to ‘Wanted’ by Hunter Hayes and unfortunately, she is eliminated. Finally, wrapping up the night is Sid Kingsley, who plays the piano and sings Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’. Sid joins Team John.

