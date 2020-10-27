In the first two nights of ‘The Blind Auditions’, coach Kelly Clarkson achieves an early lead with five artists on her team — Joseph Soul, Eli Zamora, Marisa Corvo, Madeline Consoer, and Ryan Gallagher. Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani each have four singers in their teams. So how did the third episode play out? Find out in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 4 is slated to release on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. The upcoming episode is ‘The Blind Auditions’ Part 4.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 3 Recap

First up in the third round of the Blind Auditions is Rio Soumba, a 28-year old from Detroit, who sings ‘Cruisin’ by Smokey Robinson. All of the four coaches turn their chairs and three, barring Blake, give Rio a standing ovation. He chooses to join Team Legend. Performing to ‘Waiting on the World to Change’ by John Mayer is the second artist — Ryan Berg, a 27-year old from Dallas. John is blocked and Team Gwen welcomes the versatile singer.

The next singer is Becca Kotte, from Fargo, North Dakota. She sings ‘American Woman’ by The Guess Who, and sadly, none of the judges turn their chairs. She is eliminated. The fourth performer is Jus Jon, a 30-year old from Newport News, Virginia, who delivers his rendition of ‘Talk’ by Khalid. Blake turns and welcomes him into his team. Ben Allen from Estero, Florida, sings ‘Red Dirt Road’ by Brooks & Dunn. Ben decides to join Team Blake.

Kelsie Watts is a 29-year old from Nashville who performs her own version of Kelly’s ‘I Dare You’. She is welcomed into Team Kelly. Next up is James Mays, from Memphis, Tennessee, who sings ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Queen. Nobody turns their chairs and he is sent back home. We then have Carter Rubin, singing ‘Before You Go’ by Lewis Capaldi. The 14-year old from Long Island, New York, joins Team Gwen.

Casme from New Orleans delivers a soulful rendition of ‘Baby I Love You’ by Aretha Franklin. John is the only coach to turn his chair and she enters his team. Michelle Moonshine from Salt Lake City, Utah, sings ‘Carolina on My Mind’ by James Taylor. She does not portray the required versatility and hence, is eliminated. Rounding up the night is Desz, a 30-year old from Houston, Texas. She sings ‘Unbreak My Heart’ by Toni Braxton and prompts a four-chair turn. But her decision is not announced yet! The fourth episode will reveal the result!

Read More: The Voice: Filming and Audition Locations