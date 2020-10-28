The third episode of ‘The Voice’ season 19 ends on quite the cliffhanger — Desz manages to cause a four-chair turn. But we do not know which team she chooses — Team John Legend, Team Blake Shelton, Team Gwen Stefani, or Team Kelly Clarkson? Well, episode 4 answers the question. Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 5 is slated to release on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. The upcoming episode is ‘The Blind Auditions’ Part 5 and its official synopsis goes as follows — “Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth and final night of blind auditions.” It will be followed by episode 6 that drops on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 5 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 4 Recap

Desz, whose decision is left hanging at the end of episode 3, finally joins Team Kelly at the start of episode 4. Well, following that, the fourth round of the blind audition kicks off with Olivia Reyes, a 19-year-old from New Jersey. She sings the Harry Styles song ‘Falling’ and earns a two-chair turn – John and Gwen. Olivia joins Team John. Next up is Tony Mason, a 56-year-old grandfather who delivers his own version of ‘What’s Going On’ by Marvin Gaye. Unfortunately, none of the coaches turn their chairs for him and he is eliminated.

Sam Stacy is the third artist for the night who gives a fine performance to ‘Fire and Rain’ by James Taylor. He is originally from Nebraska but currently, resides in Hollywood. Kelly tells him that she will guide him to use a wider range in his voice while Blake says he can teach him about storytelling in music. Finally, Sam picks Blake. 15-year-old Larriah Jackson from Sacramento sings Mariah Carey’s ‘I’ll Be There’ and manages to impress Gwen, who welcomes her into her team.

Payton Lamar from Nashville sings ‘Never Alone’ and is picked by Blake. Van Andrew from Texas delivers a performance to ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ by The Who. Gwen and Blake both hit their buttons. Van decides to join Team Gwen. Tanner Gomes is from Nashville and he sings Dustin Lynch‘s ‘Cowboys and Angels’. Kelly earns a three-chair turn — Kelly, Gwen, and John. He is finally welcomed into Team Kelly.

Read More: The Voice: Filming and Audition Locations