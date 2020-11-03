‘The Voice’ season 19 aired the last round of its Blind Auditions this week. Over the past four auditions, three of the coaches (Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson) have onboarded eight contestants each. On the other hand, John Legend has seven members. So how does the final part of the auditions unfold this Monday? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 6 is slated to release on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC. It will be followed by episode 7 that drops on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is ‘The Battles Premiere’ and its official synopsis goes as follows — “The battle rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Leon Bridges, Miguel, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the knockouts; each coach has one steal and one save.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 6 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode kicks off with a performance by Julia Cooper from Ohio, who sings ‘Alaska’ by Maggie Rogers. She gets a three-chair turn from John, Gwen, and Kelly. Kelly and John try to convince Julia to join them and she eventually goes with John. Apropos is up next and he delivers his own version of ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’. Unfortunately, he is unable to impress none of the judges and is eliminated.

The third artist for the night is John Sullivan, who gives his rendition of ‘Operator’ by Jim Croce. Blake turns his chair first, instantly followed by Gwen. John is welcomed to Blake’s team. We next meet Skylar Alyvia Mayton who sings The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ and is picked by Kelly. The fifth singer is Lain Roy, performing to Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’. Lain chooses to join Gwen’s team.

Jared Ming from Hawaii sings ‘Drunk Me’ and is not chosen by any of the coaches. Trio Worth the Wait (two sisters and their mom) manages a 4-chair turn and finally enters Blake’s team. Emmalee sings her version of Whitney Houston’s ‘How Will I Know’ and is welcomed into Team Kelly. Bailey Rae sings ‘Does My Ring Burn Your Finger’ and is picked by John. Neci from Nashville is another artist to be eliminated. She is followed by Tori Miller who performs to ‘When You Say Nothing At All’ and is picked by Gwen. James Pyle is the last artist for the night and he joins Team John.

