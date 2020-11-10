‘The Voice’ season 19 aired the first round of its ‘Battles’ this Monday. The top 40 singers take a bit of guidance from their celeb mentors – Leon Bridges for Team Kelly Clarkson, Julia Michaels for Team Gwen Stefani, Miguel for Team John Legend, and Kane Brown for Team Blake Shelton. In the ‘Battles’, each of the coaches split up their 10 artists into five pairs. Each pair performs on-stage and the winner gets to stay. The one who loses can be ‘saved’ or ‘stolen’ by a rival coach. So how does the inaugural part of the ‘Battles’ unfold this Monday? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 7 is slated to release on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is ‘The Battles Part 2’ and its official synopsis goes as follows — “The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Leon Bridges, Miguel, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the knockouts; each coach has one steal and one save.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 7 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 6 Recap

The first team is Blake’s and the ‘Battles’ kicks off with family trio Worth the Wait vs. Taryn Papa, who sing ‘Little White Church’ by Little Big Town. After some constructive criticism, Blake decides to stick with Worth the Wait. Blake then uses the save option to keep Taryn in his team as well. The second face-off is between Tamara Jade and Olivia Reyes. The pair performs to ‘Hard Place’ by H.E.R. Finally, John declares Tamara as the winner. Kelly brings in Eli Zamora and Madeline Consoer and the duet given to them is ‘Nobody Wants to Be Lonely’ by Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera. Kelly needs to take a difficult decision but she gives the win to Madeline.

Gwen pairs Lauren Frihauf and Payge Turner as they sing ‘If the World Was Ending’. Although the choice is nearly impossible, Gwen settles to stick with Payge. And as for Lauren, she decides to join John. Next up is Payton Lamar vs. Jus Jon from Blake’s team and they perform ‘Dancing with a Stranger’. Jus Jon gets to stay back and Payton is eliminated. The last duet for the night is Sid Kingsley and Bailey Rae from Team John, singing Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’. John loves both performances but keeps Bailey. Kelly is able to ‘steal’ Sid.

