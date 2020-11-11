‘The Voice’ season 19 continued with its second night of the Battles this Tuesday where the artists are put under immense pressure. Between each pairing, the coaches choose one contestant while deciding if they want to “save” the other, thereby, sending them to the four-way knockout. Other coaches can also use the “steal” option to pick an at-risk artist. So how does the second part of the ‘Battles’ unfold this Tuesday? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 8 is slated to release on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is ‘The Battles Part 3’ and its official synopsis goes as follows — “The battle rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Leon Bridges, Miguel, Kane Brown and Julia Michaels to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts; each coach has one steal and one save.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 8 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 7 Recap

The second round of the Battles kicks off with Team Kelly’s Desz vs. Joseph Soul. They perform to ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’ by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Desz is a strong contender since she had forced a four-chair turn during the auditions. Finally, it is time for Kelly to decide. And she picks Desz to be sent to the Knockouts! Gwen uses the steal option to welcome Joseph to her team.

Next up is Team Blake’s Jim Ranger vs. John Sullivan. They sing ‘Good As You’ and are guided by their advisor, Kane Brown. As expected, Blake sticks with Jim and he will be moving on to the Knockouts! Unfortunately, John is eliminated. The Battles wrap up with Team Legend’s John Holiday vs. Julia Cooper. They sing ‘Summer Soft’ by Stevie Wonder. On stage, John starts off with clean vocals, laced with complicated notes. Julia is also good but it does not seem she can keep up with John.

All the coaches are impressed. When the time comes, John is chosen to proceed to the Knockouts for Team Legend. Luckily, it is a good day for Julia. John makes use of his one and only remaining to save to send Julia to the four-way Knockout, whose results will be decided by the fans.

