‘The Voice’ season 19 continued with its third night of the Battles this Monday where Gwen and Kelly still have the choice to use their ‘save’ buttons. And Blake is the only coach with the ‘steal’ option. So how does the 3rd part of the ‘Battles’ unfold this week? Find out more in our recap section. And what lies in store in the next episode? Let us get started.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Voice’ Season 19 Episode 9 is slated to release on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is ‘The Knockouts Premiere’ and its official synopsis goes as follows — “The Knockouts begin as coaches Kelly, John, Blake, and Gwen prepare their artists to perform individually against a teammate; the coaches alone will choose the winner from their team to advance to the live shows; each coach will have one steal.”

Where to Watch The Voice Season 19 Episode 9 Online?

‘The Voice’ is an NBC series, so the simplest way to watch it is with a cable connection. The 19th season will air new episodes every Monday and Tuesday at the aforementioned time slot. Simply tune in and catch the episodes live! Otherwise, you can head to the NBC site and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live-streaming services like Directv, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Hulu with Live TV, to stream and watch the episodes. The final option is to rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Voice Season 19 Episode 8 Recap

The 3rd round of the Battles kicks off with Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin and Larriah Jackson, engaging in a face-off while singing Meghan Trainor’s ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You’. The duet earns them a standing ovation from all the coaches. After a lot of deliberation, Gwen decides to keep Carter and she also saves Larriah from elimination. Next up is Team Blakes Ian Flanigan vs Aaron Scott who sings Credence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain?’ Blake declares that Ian is the winner.

The third pair is Team John’s Rio Souma and Casmè who perform to ‘You’re All I Need to Get By’ by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. John finally chooses to stick with Casmè. Team Kelly’s Marisa Corvo and Ryan Gallagher perform to Celine Dion’s ‘I Surrender’. Although Kelly admits that both are gifted vocalists, she decides to keep Marissa. She also saves Ryan and sends him to the four-way knockout.

Team Gwen’s Liam St. John and Ryan Berg sing ‘I Need a Dollar’ by Aloe Blacc. Gwen chooses to move forward with Ryan on her team. The Battles wrap up with Team John’s James Pyle vs. Cami Clune and the pair sings to Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’. After the performance, John appreciates both the singers but finally, decides to keep Cami for himself. Since Blake has one steal left, he welcomes James to his team.

Read More: The Voice: Filming and Audition Locations