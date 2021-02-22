‘The Walking Dead’ has steadily managed to earn a reputation as one of the most popular post-apocalyptic zombie horror shows owing to its intelligent story and remarkable execution. The series has successfully completed nine seasons, and as expected, the latest one is taking its viewers and fans by storm. It was initially decided that the tenth season will have 16 episodes, but the showrunners included six more episodes to the joy and surprise of fans. After the last episode aired on October 4, 2020, you might be wondering about ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 17. Well, we have got you covered. In case you don’t remember the previous episode, check out our detailed recap!

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 17 is slated to release on February 28, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET on AMC. The users of AMC Premiere (AMC+) will have the option to watch the episode early, on February 25 at 3:0o AM ET on the subscription service.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Home Sweet Home,’ where we will see Maggie return. She has survived many trials since she left, which has made her tougher as a character. She will further recall what happened to her in a conversation. The episode will focus upon new characters that are set to expand the premise of the show. On the other hand, Daryl Dixon will go out of his way to inform Maggie that Kelly’s sister is missing. The duo will chance upon an unseen and unknown threat.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 17 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 17 by tuning in to AMC at the aforementioned time slot, provided you have a cable connection. You can also access the released episode through AMC’s official website or the AMC app. Cord-cutters can live-stream the already-released episodes on websites such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. You can additionally purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16 Recap

‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 16 is titled ‘A Certain Doom,’ and it sees the group struggling to evade the walkers and the Whisperers. They are assembled in teams – Daryl and Kelly, Carol and Beatrice, Luke and Jules, and Jerry and Magna. One of them carries equipment while the other protects them. The equipment is required to go to the waiting wagon. There it will play music that will effectively distract the walkers and lead them off a cliff. The teams gather whatever courage they have and begin to move while keeping a lookout for the Whisperers. As they steadily forge their way through danger, they notice Carol and Beatrice’s absence.

Carol attacks a Whisperer who stabs Beatrice as the walkers gather around to kill her. Lydia grabs the equipment and follows Carol as they head towards the rest of the group. Whisperers makes their way inside while the group blocks the doors and wait for the enemies to be deflected. The plan seems to work, but only momentarily as the Whisperers approach the wagon compelling the group to abandon it. Lydia decides to lead the walkers to the cliff. Meanwhile, Father Gabriel is on the verge of sacrificing himself so the group, including Judith, can escape. But as he is just about to be killed, Maggie, along with the masked stranger, shows up!

