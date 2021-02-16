Golden Globe-nominated series ‘The Walking Dead’ amassed a massive viewership, especially since the release of its third season. Although the number of viewers had started dipping with the later seasons, the critically acclaimed season ten has grabbed the viewers’ attention once again. This post-apocalyptic horror television series has received praise from critics for its writing and direction. The show is set in a world after a zombie apocalypse plagues the planet. As survivors live in constant threat of attack by the zombies AKA “walkers,” humanity has hit a new low. People are in conflict over the laws and morals that different groups of survivors have put in place.

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Tony Moore, Robert Kirkman, and Charlie Adlard, the show premiered on October 31, 2010, on AMC. It has been created by Frank Darabont and Angela Kang. However, Darabont was forced to exit the series following conflicts with AMC. While the episodes of season 10 are currently airing, the fans must be anxious to know whether there is a season 11 or not. We have here all that you want to know!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 released on October 6, 2019, on AMC, with the season set to conclude on April 4, 2021. The tenth season comprises 22 episodes with a runtime of 41-67 minutes each.

Here is what we know about the eleventh season. AMC announced the renewal for season 11 on October 5, 2019, a day ahead of the Season 10 premiere. However, the fans may be disheartened to know that the eleventh season will also be the last. The series was in its pre-production phase when it was forced to pause in March 2020 in light of the global pandemic. This, in turn, affected the production schedule. Season 11 was initially planned to begin filming in May to prepare for a release in October 2020 but was delayed. It finally commenced production on February 9, 2021.

The eleventh season is planned for 24 episodes, making it the longest season of the series. The season will be spread across two years, 2021 and 2022. The original schedule chalked out five months of production time. Therefore, if the same timeline applies to season 11, we may get the new season earliest by July 2021. In that case, we can expect ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 to release sometime in the fall of 2021.

The first day of the last season of #TWD. pic.twitter.com/b1x1XRHztQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 9, 2021

Although the eleventh season is the last for the series, it does not mean the end for the franchise since the producers have big plans for the characters. Two spin-off series, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ are already in existence. Additionally, two other shows have been given the thumbs up. A spin-off series revolving around Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) is set for a 2023 release, while the other is an anthology series that will feature the backstories of individual characters. Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes in the first nine seasons of ‘The Walking Dead,’ called his departure from the show a “terrible mistake.” Fortunately, AMC announced a trilogy of films following Rick Grimes, with Lincoln returning to portray the character.

