‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, created as a spinoff to AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’, is a post-apocalyptic horror drama, helmed by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete as the creators. It dropped on October 4, 2020, on the channel, and is based on the titular comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. This third installment from ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise takes place in Nebraska, with the events set a decade after the zombie apocalypse. It follows four teens, a part of the first, coming-of-age generation, following the crisis that left the world crippled.

When ‘World Beyond’ aired its first episode, the storyline took off at a brisk pace. However, things became quite interesting after its cliffhanger of an ending. After the crazy conclusion, fans are excited to know what the next episode has in store. Well, let’s dive right in!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 2 Release Date:

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 2 is slated to release on October 11, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on AMC. New episodes drop every Sunday at the same time slot and the limited series comprises 10 episodes.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 2 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Blaze of Glory’. It sees the group adjusting to the reality of life beyond their community’s walls. Iris goes a step ahead to take charge of the whole situation although Hope is not sure if Iris can handle so much responsibility. On the other hand, Felix and Huck trail the teenagers and along the way, Felix is forced to confront unwanted memories. You can check out its teaser below:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1 Recap

‘Brave’, which happens to be the premiere episode, introduces us to sisters Iris and Hope, who are two sides of the same coin. Iris wants to know everything that happens in their enclosed Campus Community, which houses 9,000 people in Omaha. Hope, however, rejects this whole set-up and drops out of the Alliance of Three. The sisters’ dad had left them here to work as a scientist for the Civic Republic.

However, things take a twisted turn when the girls get an unsettling message from their father. The text says: “It’s gone bad — don’t tell the Council, don’t tell Felix”. Iris and Hope then decide to travel 1,100 miles by foot to help their dad. In their mission, they are accompanied by Silas and Elton. The kids leave the Campus and Felix starts following the gang. Meanwhile, back at the Campus Colony, the wall is smashed to pieces and the whole place is overrun by walkers.

