When ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ returned this Sunday, we received an interesting storyline. The second episode ups the pace a bit as compared to the relatively slower premiere. The Endlings are on their quest from Nebraska to New York, with Felix and his sidekick hot on their heels. Of course, their journey is fraught with dangers. There are zombies scattered almost everywhere and this young bunch of teens is still new to the idea of killing the ’empties’. However, just like episode 1, the second part also ends on a cliffhanger. After the crazy conclusion, fans are excited to know what the next episode has in store. Well, let’s dive right in!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 3 is slated to release on October 18, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on AMC. New episodes drop every Sunday at the same time slot and the limited series comprises 10 episodes.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 3 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Tyger and the Lamb’. AMC has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Burdened by their pasts, members of the group adopt opposing strategies for dealing with a massive obstacle; pressure is put on the group to return home.” You can check out its teaser below:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 2 Recap

In ‘Blaze of Gory’, Felix and Huck track the ‘Endlings’ — the last members of humanity before the species goes into extinction. Along the way, we also get to know their backstories. Felix is gay who holds a troubled past with his homophobic father. He was thrown out of his home, disowned by his dad, and even when the zombie apocalypse commenced, he was not allowed to enter his house.

The Endlings are pretty confused regarding what to do next in their journey. Both Iris and Hope fall into pits while tackling a zombie. When the zombie is about to kill Elton, Iris directs it to a pool and succeeds in drowning it. They then approach a massive fire named the Blaze of Gory. It is an unending inferno that has been keeping away zombies from the community. They next take shelter in a treehouse.

Felix enters his childhood home and discovers that his parents are long dead. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Iris quietly slipping away into the darkness while the others are sleeping.

