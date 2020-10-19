The second episode of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ had ended on quite the cliffhanger. We had seen Hope leaving her friends in the middle of the night, with the intention of setting off the siren that would send away the zombie horde. Of course, this was a life-threatening decision. So, does she survive? We get the answers in the third episode that dropped this Sunday. You can check out our recap section for the major highlights in episode 3. But before going there, here is our preview for the next episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 4 is slated to release on October 25, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on AMC. New episodes drop every Sunday at the same time slot and the limited series comprises 10 episodes.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 4 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Wrong End of a Telescope’. AMC has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school; while re-supplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead.” You can check out its teaser here.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, we see that Hope is all alive and well when she is contacted by Iris, Silas, and Elton via the walkie-talkie. Meanwhile, Silas seems to be losing confidence. When Iris asks him what’s wrong, he states that he is not strong enough and should not have come at all. Eventually, the team departs from the Blaze of Gory, and reaches a lake where they decide to spend the afternoon. Here, Iris and Hope get into a bit of an argument regarding an old secret but they manage to sort out their issues.

On the other hand, at CRM’s secret base, Elizabeth Kublek is relaxing in her apartment when Sgt. Maj. Barca makes an appearance. The latter states that the order to wipe out the whole Campus Colony was maybe not right. Kublek, however, sticks to her decision. But after Barca is escorted away, Elizabeth is seen crying alone in her house. So she also has a backstory and the reason for her being one of the antagonists is not simple. Well, we will come to know why she decided to choose this path only in future episodes.

