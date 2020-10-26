The 4th episode of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ addresses some very different storylines. It dives deep into the past of our teen heroes and explains how the high school experience is packed with horror. ‘The Wrong End of a Telescope’ narrates how life is for a bunch of teens growing up in the zombie apocalypse. Well, you can check out our recap section for the major highlights of episode 4. But before going there, here is our preview for the next episode.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 5 is slated to release on November 1, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on AMC. New episodes drop every Sunday at the same time slot and the limited series comprises 10 episodes.

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 5 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Madman Across the Water’. AMC has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “While the group works together to cross the Mississippi River, a plot to steer the teens back home hits a snag; a member of the group must overcome past trauma to save the others from an approaching threat.” You can check out its teaser here.

In the 4th episode, we see the group running out of food and supplies, and a storm gathering. They reach a rundown building, which looks like it might have been a school once. Iris checks out the yearbook in the auditorium. The group then splits up into teams of two each. Felix teams up with Elton and hopes that he will be able to convince the young guy to go back home. Huch pairs up with Hope while Silas goes with Iris.

Hope has several flashbacks of her time with her dad. And it appears, she has always battled with feelings of inferiority. She has always felt inferior when it came to her sister Iris. On the other hand, Felix and Elton discover a fresh streak of blood and later, catch up with Silas and Iris. This is when they see a wolf, which seems to be protecting something. To make matters worse, the place also houses many walkers. Silas and Iris are able to hold them off and barricade themselves in another room. But there is a lot more wanting to come inside. Hope and Huck hear Iris’ calls for help and are met by Felix and Elton. Eventually, they are able to find their way back to safety.

