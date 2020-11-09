The 6th episode of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ is titled ‘Shadow Puppets’. It follows the group as they unexpectedly cross paths with a stranger who gives them information that can help them in making it to their destination. The crew makes a deal but not everyone trusts the newcomer. Well, you can check out our recap section for the major highlights of episode 6. But before going there, here’s our preview for the next episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 7 Release Date:

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 7 is slated to release on November 15, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on AMC. New episodes drop every Sunday at the same time slot and the limited series comprises 10 episodes.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 7 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Truth or Dare’. AMC has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “While the group searches for something to advance their quest, one of them recalls their struggles in the early days of the apocalypse; a game of truth or dare brings emotions to the surface.” You can check out its teaser here.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 6 Recap

In the 6th episode, the teens meet the first human on their journey, a man named Percy. After a bit of doubt, Iris accepts him into the group. At their campfire, Percy says that he had been traveling with two guys Mike and Tony. But the men robbed him of his resources. Hope then discovers that some of his stories do not make sense. The following day, the crew leaves a message for Huck, explaining that they are off to retrieve Percy’s belongings and will be back soon.

When the team reaches the spot, they discover that Tony is dead. Percy grabs a knife and starts searching for Mike. The group decides that Felix should follow Percy to help him. Hope and Elton stand guard outside the building and Iris and Silas stay by the truck. Iris, later, heads off to the building. She finds Percy and finds a lit cigarette on an ashtray. Iris grabs the belongings as Percy heads to tackle Mike. This is when she discovers that the entire incident was a scam — there is no one called Mike. And Tony is not dead. The group is attacked by walkers but Percy and Tony come back to help them. They all escape. Percy and Tony later give the group their next direction.

