The 7th episode of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ is titled ‘Truth or Dare’. It follows the group as they search for something that is needed to advance their mission. In the midst of the quest, one of the teens reveals their struggles in the early days of the apocalypse. Later, the crew engages in a game of truth or dare, which turns highly emotional. Well, you can check out our recap section for the major highlights of episode 7. But before going there, here’s our preview for the next episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 8 Release Date:

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 8 is slated to release on November 22, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT on AMC. New episodes drop every Sunday at the same time slot and the limited series comprises 10 episodes.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Sky Is a Graveyard’. AMC has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “A horrific discovery finds the group at a crossroads and prompts one of them to revisit past trauma.” You can check out its teaser below:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 7 Recap

In the 7th episode, the teens discover something regarding the CRM, which houses Hope and Iris’ father. However, tensions between the members are high, now that Tony and Percy have joined them permanently. After solving the coded maps, the squad locates the CRM oil stations and the site of the DNA strand. Now, the girls know where they can find their dad. While the whole gang celebrates, Huck seems a bit upset.

Upstairs, the team indulges in a game of truth or dare. Iris confesses that she desires to see the Louvre while Hope becomes visibly shaken when Percy presses her for the truth — regarding the worse thing she has ever done. She meets with Huck on the roof. Huck admits that she had killed her entire team when she was with the Marines. But she asks Hope to not reveal this information before Elton.

Later, the team heads to the CRM oil storage facility. They get the required fuel after some mishap and reach a lakefront house. Percy attempts to flirt with Iris and she agrees. When she reaches the spot, she discovers that Percy has made a make-shift Louvre. However, Percy is nowhere to be seen. Iris searches for him but finds Tony’s body instead. And the main suspect? Silas!

