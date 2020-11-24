The penultimate episode of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ dropped this week and it is aptly called ‘The Sky is a Graveyard’. We will come to its details in our recap section. Now, you must be wondering: season one had been commissioned for ten episodes. Then how come episode 8 is the pre-finale? Well, ‘World Beyond’ will air its two-part, 120-minute season one conclusion next week! And here is everything we know about it!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Finale Release Date:

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 9 is slated to release on November 29, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT & 8 pm CT on AMC. This will be followed by episode 10 that premieres on the same date at 10 pm ET/PT & 9 pm CT.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Finale Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ episode 9 and 10 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to AMC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into AMC’s official website or the AMC app. If you don’t have cable, there are several other options where you can live-stream the already-released episodes with a paid subscription — such as YouTube TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Additionally, already released episodes can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Finale Spoilers

Episode 9 is called ‘The Deepest Cut’, which follows the group as they face a series of setbacks. The roadblocks force one of the members to reevaluate their role in the mission. While one makes a surprising discovery and another discovers a startling revelation, the crew needs to re-analyze everything they had believed to be true, all this while.

Episode 10 is titled ‘In This Life’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by AMC: “A divided group struggles to reunite; others set their sights on the greater good.” You can watch the promo for the finale below!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode, the teens attempt to decipher whether or not Silas murdered Tony and Percy (who is still not found). The group believes that Percy is dead although his body is nowhere to be seen. Silas claims that he cannot recall anything but Hope is convinced that he is guilty. Even Iris is doubtful of Silas’s innocence.

The confused group discusses while Silas is tied outside. Silas has flashbacks to his life back home at the CRM. He recalls how his dad had attacked him, he attacked back, and the latter died — thereby, becoming a walker. He also remembers how his mom was devastated when he killed the empty to save her. Eventually, Silas frees himself and tells Iris that he is leaving. He tells her: “I’m sorry you met me and I’m sorry I’m not the hero you thought I was.” He goes and Elton accompanies him. The rest of the team decides to continue the journey to New York.

