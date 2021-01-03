Created by Simon Allen, ‘The Watch’ is a 2021 fantasy television series based on themes of justice and corruption. Developed by BBC Studios, it follows the heroic adventures of a group of misfits battling against perpetual corruption infiltrating the city. It is based on the ‘Watch Series’, a part of the ‘Discworld’ novels written by Terry Pratchett. Although it has been highly anticipated, the TV adaptation has also received apprehension because of its apparent deviation from the essential medieval characters of the book series. With criticism and controversy pouring in from every corner, we decided to learn more about the series. Here’s everything we know about the show.

The Watch Season 1 Release Date

‘The Watch’ season 1 releases on January 3, 2021, on BBC America. In March 2018, BBC America declared that ‘The Watch’ would be a six-episode series based on the idea that they will renew it afterward. On October 30, 2018, they announced that ‘The Watch’ would consist of eight episodes written by Simon Allen with Joy Wilkinson, Catherine Tregenna, Amrou Al-Khadi, and Ed Hime. The episodes have a running time of 60 minutes each.

The Watch Season 1 Cast: Who is in it?

The plot of ‘The Watch’ is ushered by ‘Game of Thrones‘ star Richard Dormer, who is universally known as the one-eyed Beric Dondarrion: the fierce outlaw who challenges death. He is introduced in ‘The Watch’ as Sam Vimes, leader of the City Watch. Jo Eaton-Kent stars as Constable Cheery, a forensics expert who gets repudiated by his own family. There is Adam Hugill as Constable Carrot, who has a quirky history of being raised by dwarves. He is newly recruited into the group, and Corporal Angua (Marama Corlett) is deemed responsible for his training.

Lara Rossi has taken on the role of the chaotic Lady Sybil Ramkin, dedicated to saving the city. Anna Chancellor plays Lord Vetinari, the facilitator of anarchy in Ankh-Morpork. Hakeem Kae-Kazim plays Captain John Keel, predecessor and mentor to Sam Vimes. Sam Adewunmi plays the character of harrowed villain Carcer Dun, who is out to crush everything he grabs hold of.

Other cast members include James Fleet (Archchancellor of Unseen University), Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Cruces), Ruth Madeley (Throat), Paul Kaye (Inigo Skimmer), Ralph Ineson (Detritus) and Bianca Simone Mannie (Wonse).

The Watch Season 1 Plot: What is it About?

‘The Watch’ is fundamentally based on the anarchy driven fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime is legal and normal. The city accepts it as a way of life and the citizens are allowed to hire criminals for the same as long as they have a professional background. The crimes have a wide range of permissibility from theft to murder to anything, provided there is a receipt for the transaction. Witnessing the obvious threat to society’s normal functioning, the members of the Watch finally decide to gear up and take a stand against their city’s deteriorating condition, which has contributed to perpetual corruption without fail. The series introduces an inclusive mix of genre-bending elements like trolls, werewolves, and wizards. They congregate into a heroic bunch of like-minded entities and join hands to save the city. Together, they are headed to stop Carcer’s evil plan to destroy the city using a dragon’s power.

