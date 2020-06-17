‘The Witch: Part 1. Subversion‘ can be roughly categorized under the superhero genre due to its protagonist. However, apart from that, the film follows very few superhero movie conventions. Instead, it largely relies on mystery and suspense to tell a compelling story. The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung.

The movie follows a girl named Ja-yoon who has no memory of her life before a certain age. On the other hand, various people attempt to track down Ja-yoon. It turns out that she had been the subject of a government-approved experiment, giving her telekinetic powers as well as super-strength and increased speed. Several viewers would have wondered when a sequel of the film can be expected.

The Witch: Part 1. Subversion Sequel Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

The first question is whether there is going to be a sequel to ‘The Witch: Part 1. Subversion’ at all. Well, given the title of the movie, it is easy to guess that a sequel was conceived by those behind the movie. Furthermore, the ending of the first movie does indicate the possibility of a second part as well, but that will be discussed in the section below. ‘The Witch: Part 1. Subversion’ has also managed to garner positive reviews. As of today, it has a Tomatometer rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, there haven’t been confirmed news reports of the sequel’s release date. Moreover, we couldn’t find any news reports regarding the commencement of filming activities for the film as well. Hence, the sequel cannot be expected before 2022.

The Witch: Part 1. Subversion Sequel Plot and Cast: What to Expect?

According to a Twitter user, the second part of ‘The Witch: Part 1. Subversion’ is going to be titled ‘The Witch: Part 2. The Collision.’ Have a look:

[2018] Fun Fact: The planned title for the sequel of Witch 1 is The Collision. The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion

The Witch: Part 2. The Collision And Witch 2 will be about Jayoon finding her roots. Interesting. #KimDami#TheWitchPart1TheSubversion pic.twitter.com/DYYTq1eUlu — dami (@ladywxtch) April 16, 2020

The tweet also reveals the fact that Ja-yoon would be attempting to find her roots. The first movie ends with Ja-yoon going to Dr. Baek’s sister. There, she discloses her intention of finding a permanent solution for her condition. A fight between her and a mysterious girl with a scar on her face is also teased. This is probably what “collision” refers to in the reported title of the sequel. Additionally, Dr. Baek’s sister can be expected to be the next major antagonist. The reference to Ja-Yoon’s roots could indicate the protagonist attempting to find her biological parents.

When it comes to the cast, Kim Da-mi can be certainly expected to reprise her role as Ja-yoon. Without her, a sequel would not be possible as the character of Ja-yoon is central to the plot. Apart from that, several fresh faces can be expected as well since there are a lot of deaths in the first movie. Choi Woo-shik can possibly return as Nobleman too. In the first movie, Ja-Yoon killing Nobleman is not shown explicitly. Only a bullet is heard while the screen goes blank for a split-second. Hence, that is more open-ended too. It remains to be seen whether Ja-Yoon would return to the village. If she does, Choi Jung-woo, Oh Mi-hee, and Go Min-si can also be expected in the sequel.

