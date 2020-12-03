‘The Witcher’ is a fantasy drama based on a series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski. In a medieval-inspired place called “the Continent,” Geralt of Rivia is one of the few existing Witchers. Destiny binds Princess Ciri and Geralt, who must find a way to each other. The series has been created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and premiered in December 2019 on Netflix.

The visuals, action sequences, soundtrack and compelling performances have won the people over, making the series the most in-demand TV series in the world across all platforms, as of December 2019. Naturally, the fans are anxiously awaiting the news for ‘The Witcher’ season 2. Here is what we know!

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date

‘The Witcher’ season 1 released on December 20, 2019, in its entirety on Netflix. The first season consists of eight episodes, which are about 47-67 minutes each. Originally conceptualized as a Netflix film, ‘The Witcher’ was converted into a series, following Netflix’s suggestion due to the heavy source material that can easily see a television series through multiple seasons. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix announced an eight-episode season 2 on November 13, 2019, for a release planned in 2021.

Following this plan, season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ started filming in February 2020 but was interrupted in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Season 2 resumed filming on August 17, 2020. Unfortunately, it was halted again on November 7, 2020, only to be resumed on November 24, 2020. So, although an official date of release has not been announced yet, we can expect ‘The Witcher’ season 2 to release sometime in 2021.

The Witcher Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The key cast members will return in season 2 to reprise their roles. Henry Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia, whose destiny is linked to Freya Allan’s Princess Cirilla or “Ciri.” Anya Chalotra will return as the powerful mage, Yennefer of Vengerberg. Mimi Ndiweni plays Fringilla Vigo, a sorceress who trained alongside Yennefer and now leads the Nilfgaardian invasion. There may be a few exceptions and several additions. For season 2, Paul Bullion has joined the cast to play Lambert, alongside Yasen Atour, who will play Coen. Kim Bodnia will portray the experienced witcher and Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir.

Other new faces that we will see in season 2 are Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), and Mecia Simson (Francesca). Thue Ersted Rasmussen was finalized to essay the role of Eskel in season 2, but the role had to be recast in September 2020 due to scheduling issues caused by the pandemic. Basil Eidenbenz will replace Rasmussen in the role of Eskel. Rebecca Hanssen came on board in November 2020 to essay the role of Queen Meve.

The Witcher Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The end of season 1 seems to be a completion of a journey yet the beginning of a new one. Yennefer and the mages put up an intense fight against the Nilfgaardians and try to stop them from taking over the Northern Kingdoms. Fringilla leads the Nilfgaardians alongside Cahir, and she is unstoppable and more powerful than ever. To hold off the Nilfgaardian army, Yennefer uses strong magic, which causes her to seemingly disappear. Ciri and Geralt are linked by destiny and, after many misadventures of their own, finally meet each other.

Season 2 will pick up from where season 1 left off. The storyline will be a more linear one, considering Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer now exist in the same timeline. Geralt believes that Yennefer lost her life at the Battle of Sodden and returns to his childhood home, Kaer Morhen, with Ciri. We will also see Vesemir’s role in Geralt’s life. The second season will focus on Ciri and Geralt’s relationship as he tries to protect her from outside threats as well as what is brewing inside of her.

Ciri has some mysterious powers that she has not yet made sense of, and as a result, cannot control. The upcoming season will focus on her and her journey as she prepares to fulfill her destiny. With Fringilla taking charge, tensions between humans and non-humans are bound to boil over under the Nilfgaardian rule. The second season will also see what led Fringilla to be who she is now.

