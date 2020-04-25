Based on the British television series ‘Doctor Foster,’ ‘The World of The Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ is a Korean drama that has been keeping the fans engrossed in it with the help of its face paced narrative and three-dimensional characters. This series has been breaking viewership records ever since its premiere in March, and as each week goes on, the ratings only go higher.

‘The World of The Married’ revolves around the independent, self-made doctor Ji Sun-Woo as she finds out that her husband has been cheating on her. As she deals with the betrayal, she starts to wonder if part of her marriage or her life was real.

Not only did Lee Tae-Oh, her husband, cheat on her, but he also took financial liberties by taking money against their home from the bank. Sun-Woo decided that she had had enough when she finds out that his girlfriend, Da-Kyung, is pregnant and stops at nothing to leave him without compromising her dignity or her family.

We saw Sun-Woo take her revenge by getting involved with Son Je-Hyuk and telling Da-Kyung’s parents about her affair and pregnancy with her husband during a dinner, which ultimately resulted in Sun-Woo getting exactly what she wanted – a divorce with sole custody of their son. We also notice that a lot of foreshadowing in the episodes, which just has us craving for more.

Now that two years have gone by, Tae-Oh and Da-Kyung have returned to their hometown with their daughter. They say that they just wanted to be close to their roots again, but the real reason quickly comes out when Tae-Oh starts sending Sun-Woo threatening notes, throws rocks through her window, and breaks into her home. The only thing he wants now is to take everything from Sun-Woo and ruin her life just like she ruined his.

In the last episode, with so many hypocrites and backstabbers involved, Sun-Woo joins the Women’s Association as an attempt to fight back and deals with the uneasiness that comes with being surrounded by so people whose intentions and motivations seem doubtful. With Sun-Woo’s title now on the line, the series has us on the edge of our seats, wondering what could possibly happen next. Want to know where you can watch the next episode? Keep on reading!

The World of the Married Episode 10 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The World of the Married’ episode 10 is scheduled to air in Korea on April 25, 2020, at 22:50 KST, i.e., 6:50 AM PT on the JTBC network. The show will release two new episodes every Friday and Saturday at the same time slot and will wind up the season with its 16th episode on May 16, 2020.

Where to Watch The World of the Married Episode 10 Online?

You can stream ‘The World of the Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ on Viu with English subtitles after it has premiered in Korea. Unfortunately, since the show is only on Viu, it is available only to certain Southeast Asian regions.

The World of the Married Episode 10 Spoilers

With how fast things have changed for Sun-Woo, it’s clear that what goes around comes back around. Episode 10 will pick up right where episode 9 left off and is expected to showcase the steps she is willing to take to protect herself and her family.

With Ye-Rim and In-Kyu now playing an important role, their involvement with Sun-Woo and her dynamic with Tae-Oh will play an important role as to how the series unfolds. Kim Yoon-Ki, Je-Hyuk, Myung-sook, and of course, Joon-Young will play a vital role as well.

