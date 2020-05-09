Directed by Mo Wan-Il ‘The World of The Married’ or ‘Couple’s World’ is a Korean series based on the popular BBC show ‘Doctor Foster.’ Some Korean shows are popular, but this one has managed to break records to be the second-highest-rated series in the history of television. Following the story of Ji Sun-Woo with her ex-husband, Lee Tae-Oh, the series depicts how she deals with his betrayal and manipulation on several occasions.

After being able to get a divorce and a restraining order against Lee Tae-Oh, Sun-Woo was doing quite well for herself, but after two years, he returned to their home town with his new family and turned everything around. Not only did Sun-Woo start to face a lot of backlash from her workplace and the society, but even her son, Joon-Young, left her to move in with his father and his new wife.

With the family drama and dynamics being at an all-time high, now that Sun-Woo and Tae-Oh have started an affair and Joon-Young’s anger issues and thieving have come to light, the series has kept us on the edge of our seats. The most recent episode was a roller coaster ride as well; not only did Sun-Woo quit her job and leave town, she proceeded to try and drown herself. Fortunately, Kim Yoon-Ki was able to find her in time and save her.

Apart from that, a very public family argument made Joon-Young call his mother to come pick him up and take him back home after his father slapped him, and Da-Kyung shouted at him. With things slowly turning in Sun-Woo’s favor again, we know you can’t wait to watch what happens next. So, keep on reading to find out when and where you can find episode 15 of ‘The World of The Married.’

The World of The Married Episode 15 Release Date

‘The World of The Married’ episode 15 will release in Korea on the JTBC network on May 15, 2020, at 22:50 KST, i.e., 6:50 AM PT. The show has released two new episodes every Friday and Saturday at the same time slot, but it will come to its conclusion by releasing the final episode the very next day, i.e., on May 16, 2020.

Where to Watch The World of the Married Episode 15 Online?

You can stream ‘The World of The Married’ episode 15 with English subtitles on Viu after it has premiered in Korea. Unfortunately, though, since it is only available on Viu, just certain Southeast Asian regions have access to it.

The World of The Married Episode 15 Spoilers

Episode 15 will make way for the finale of the series, so it will be nothing short of spectacular. Picking up right where episode 14 left off, we will see what Da-Kyung will do now that Sun-Woo told her about Tae-Oh sleeping with her and also what Sun-Woo plans to do about her life and career in her hometown.

The internal battles of the main characters, the anger, and the manipulation will reach its peak in episode 15. Even the producers of the show have hinted that we might finally see the cliff sequence that we were teased with long ago, saying: “All of the characters, including Ji Sun Woo and Lee Tae Woo, will face off in tense mind games as they stand at the edge of a cliff. The stark truth of their relationships and emotions will come to light…Please keep an eye on Ji Sun Woo’s next move as she ends up facing an unexpected danger.”

