‘The Wrong Missy’ tells the story of a horribly mismatched couple who is forced to spend a weekend together. Tim Morris met his perfect match but mistakenly texted the wrong girl to come with him on a corporate retreat to Hawaii. Missy has a wild and riotous personality, which is hard to keep up with. Despite his initial dislike for her, he grows fond of her and eventually falls in love with her. The film ends on a happy note for them, but is it really the end? What will the future bring for Tim and Missy? Will we get a sequel to the film? Here’s all you need to know.

The Wrong Missy Sequel Release Date

‘The Wrong Missy’ released on Netflix on May 13, 2020. The film received good to average reviews from critics. (You can read our review of the film here.)

As of now, Netflix has not made any official announcements regarding the sequel of the film. It usually takes some time to process how well a movie has fared with the audience. Even if the streaming service does decide to go forward with the sequel, we might have to wait a while before it arrives on our screens. The coronavirus epidemic has brought the productions of all films and TV shows to a sudden halt. Considering this, we expect ‘The Wrong Missy 2’ to release sometime in 2023.

The Wrong Missy 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Wrong Missy’ stars David Spade and Lauren Lapkus in the roles of two people who are very different from each other. If the sequel extends their story into the happily ever after, then we expect both the lead actors to reprise their roles. In that case, we could also see Nick Swardson as Nate, who is Tim’s best friend. Because Tim has left his job and Missy is so adventurous, we could also find them in a different part of the world, meeting up with new people. This opens the door for a lot of new faces to join the cast.

The Wrong Missy 2 Plot: What can it be about?

While ‘The Wrong Missy’ ends on a conclusive note for Tim and Missy, it is far from the end of their story. From what it looks like, the adventure is just beginning. Who knows where Missy will take Tim and how much of his own craziness he will explore in the process! The sequel could delve into their future and what their “happily ever after” looks like. We could also get to know about Missy’s backstory. Did she ever have a crazy ex? Will he come back into her life?

The sequel could also introduce us to a completely different couple. There are a lot of other ways to mix up communication between two people. ‘The Wrong Missy 2’ could flip the characters and set the story in a new location, exploring a different way for people to come together despite their differences.

