Fans of ‘This Is Us’ might already have predicted that the season 5 premiere, which highlights the Big 3’s 40th birthday, would bring in several bittersweet moments. After all, the altercation between Randall and Kevin has crossed all limits and Rebecca’s dementia is steadily progressing at an alarming rate. On the other hand, the double-episode debut also introduces a major shocker — someone is back from the dead! More on that later. Let us first check out the details of the next episode.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 3 will release on November 10, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. The episode has been pushed back by one week due to the upcoming Presidential Elections. Following this, new episodes should air weekly every Tuesday at the above time slot. If there are any further changes, our preview sessions will keep you updated.

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 3 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. If you live in Canada, you can watch the previous seasons of the show on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Changes’. It follows Kevin and Madison as they navigate their engagement. On the other hand, Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Meanwhile, Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty. You can watch its official promo below:

This is Us Season 5 Episode 1 And 2 Recap

The premiere starts off with Madison and Kevin discussing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as they approach the subject of her pregnancy. Rebecca’s clinical trial gets postponed; so she and Miguel are staying in a cabin. Randall and Beth learn that Hanks is infected by the virus. Kevin shows up at Kate and Toby’s to announce that he is going to be a dad. Toby is happy but Kate takes time to digest the news — especially when she learns that Kevin is expecting twins.

Kate calls up Beth, who gives the news to Randall. Kevin and Randall text but the exchanges are tense. And the matter gets more intense when news breaks of George Floyd’s death. Later, we see Kate, Toby, Baby Jack, Kevin, and Madison in quarantine. They rent a camper to drive down from California to the cabin to celebrate the Big 3’s birthday with Rebecca and Miguel. Randall also reaches the destination and visits Rebecca. It seems her dementia is getting worse. Randall leaves after some time and Toby surprises Kate with the good news that their adoption application has found a match.

Now, flashback time! We know that Randall’s real mum is Laurel, who had delivered him at home with William’s help. But after the delivery, she overdoses on the bed. But wait! Here is the thing. When William leaves the apartment with Randall, one of the EMTs notices a faint pulse on Laurel’s hand. She wakes up with a huge gasp! Yes, Laurel is still alive!

Read More: Shows Like This Is Us