The third episode of ‘This is Us’ season 5 might have dropped after a short hiatus but it was worth the wait. While Randall struggles to maintain decorum in the house, Kevin and Madison share untold secrets. On the other hand, Kate and Toby visit the mom of their to-be adopted child. More on that later. Let us first check out the details of the next episode.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 4 will release on November 17, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. New episodes will air weekly every Tuesday at the above time slot.

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 4 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. If you live in Canada, you can watch the previous seasons of the show on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Honestly’. It follows Randall as he forges a deeper bond with Malik. On the other hand, Kevin attempts to find success in his new job. For some details, here is the official synopsis for episode 4 as outlined by NBC: “Malik shadows Randall at work. Kevin struggles to connect with his new movie director. Jack and Rebecca struggle to sleep train their babies.” You can watch its official promo below:

This is Us Season 5 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 kicks off with a little girl named Lin, who talks to her grandad in Vietnamese while they fish. He advises her to be patient and cooks the fish while giving her English lessons. Lin then asks her grandpa if he tries to impress women with his cooking prowess, and he says yes. We travel back in time and we see a younger version of the man, cozying up to Laurel in a photo. As shown in the premiere, Laurel is Randall’s still-alive birth mom.

Flashback time — The Big Three enter puberty. While Kevin tries to gain body mass for the school football team, Kate wants to know why one of her ex-crushes is eager to join the science project team. Randall gets hit on by Kate’s white friend, Tanya. The same night, Rebecca checks on him to ask how he is doing. HE replies all is fine and goes back to do his homework.

Tessa gets into an altercation at school and is grounded for six weeks. She calls her parents fascists. Meanwhile, Kate and Toby meet Ellie, the to-be mother of the baby they are about to adopt. They hit it off after Ellie details her story. Kevin and Madison are still awkward and later, he gets a notification of landing a role in a big legal movie. An upset Madison also admits that she has an eating disorder and she needs to remind herself to eat — at least for the sake of her baby.

