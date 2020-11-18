Let us start off this preview with a bad piece of news. The ongoing, fifth iteration of ‘This is Us’ has gone on a hiatus — and a long one at that. In fact, episode 5 will hit tv screens after quite a while. But our rundown of the upcoming episode gives you the exact details of its release date and time. So, why the pause? Let’s get started!

This is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 5 will release on January 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. The fifth season consists of 18 episodes. You can watch the promo for the next episode below:

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 5 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on NBC’s official website and on the NBC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. If you live in Canada, you can watch the previous seasons of the show on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 kicks off with a flashback when we see Jack and Rebecca sleep-training little Kevin so that he can sleep peacefully at night. Of course, the whole process not only takes time but also gets emotional. However, Jack is firmly bent on believing that Kevin needs to learn certain things on his own. Finally, the endeavor is successful.

A few years later, the Big Three are in middle school. Kevin’s coach is convinced that the boy can be really good if he puts in more effort and commitment. After hearing this, Rebecca tells Jack that maybe all the activity is wearing their son down. Jack agrees but states that if the tiredness is for something that Kevin loves doing, there is no harm in it.

In the present day, Kevin meets up with his co-star Ava and director Jordan Martin Foster. Foster seems to prefer Ava over Kevin. However, when Kevin learns the movie’s script in a single night, Foster is impressed. Kate accompanies Ellie to her ultrasound and the latter says that she is overwhelmed with the whole process. She admits that she had even considered aborting once.

Meanwhile, Malik is tasked with stopping the live stream of Randall’s regular online bulletin when it is over. However, the young teen gets distracted and forgets to push the stop button. An unaware Randall removes his clothes to go for a run as the entire city watches! Déja and Tess freak out and Deja calls Malik, who stops the stream. The bulletin is also seen by the grandad on the boat we had seen in the season premiere. He hears when Randall mentions the name of his birth father — William Hill. And the old man clearly knows the name — which might be a clue to Laurel’s whereabouts.

