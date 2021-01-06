‘This is Us’ loves to give us fragments of stories in segments. However, the show’s fifth episode that aired this week does reveal a major bit of information. We finally learn the truth about Randall’s mother. On the other hand, we also understand that Kate is not good; she is a great human being! Meanwhile, Kevin faces a dilemma regarding the best path forward in his career. But more on that later. First, let’s see what you can expect from the upcoming season 5, episode 6 of ‘This is Us.’

This is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 6 is slated to premiere on January 12, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. The fifth season has a total of 18 episodes that air on Tuesday each week.

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 6 is by tuning in to NBC at the aforementioned time. You can also stream the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you’ve ditched your cable subscription, don’t worry, you can alternatively watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Viewers living in Canada can watch the previous seasons of ‘This is Us’ on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ season 5 is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Additionally, you can also buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming season 5, episode 6 of ‘This is Us’ is titled ‘Birth Mother,’ and its official synopsis reads as follows – “Randall uncovers new truths about his past.” No, the outline does not give away much in terms of the storyline. However, it is not difficult to gauge what the episode will entail. Randall embarks on a journey to Louisiana, where he meets up with Hai and understand more about his mother, Laurel’s past. You can watch the new episode’s promo below.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 5 Recap

Kevin receives news that he will have to stay in Vancouver for a month during his movie production. Although he decides to say no in the beginning, Madison coerces him into going. She explains that he will be back a month before the twins are due. The couple later gets into an argument when Madison gauges that Kevin plans on traveling a lot once the babies are born. But Madison had been planning to stay put in California while raising her kids. Kate tells Toby that she does not regret her teen abortion. She explains how Marc had been too cruel to her and how everything is now in the past.

She later tracks down Marc and confronts him. When Marc points out how Kate had been broken in all the right places, the angry woman lashes back, saying: “I’m not broken. You’re the one that’s broken, Marc. You’re the disease, and I’m not carrying it a moment longer. So, I give it back to you. Good luck with it, Marc.” Randall receives an email from someone who claims to have known his mother, Laurel. The message says that she died in May of 2015. Of course, the news hits Randall hard, and he calls Hai (the man who had sent the mail). Hai reveals that Laurel had died of breast cancer, and he had met her in New Orleans. Hai eventually offers to show Randall the city that his mother had loved, and the latter agrees.

