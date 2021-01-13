In the latest episode of ‘This is Us’, we could not help but shed a tear or two. We finally learn about Randall’s birth story and it is a mix of tragedy and circumstances. It beautifully showcases how agony is a lifetime part of the journeys of some people. And it has the ability to change you. But more on that later. First, let’s see what you can expect from the upcoming season 5, episode 7 of ‘This is Us.’

This is Us Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 7 is slated to premiere on January 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. The fifth season has a total of 18 episodes that air on Tuesday each week.

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 7 is by tuning in to NBC at the aforementioned time. You can also stream the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you’ve ditched your cable subscription, don’t worry, you can alternatively watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Viewers living in Canada can watch the previous seasons of ‘This is Us’ on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ season 5 is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Additionally, you can also buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming season 5, episode 7 of ‘This is Us’ is titled ‘There,’ and its official synopsis reads as follows – “Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.” No, the outline does not give away much in terms of the storyline. However, it is not difficult to gauge what the episode will entail. We do know that Kevin’s trip is packed with mishaps. He gets involved in a road accident but we do know that he is still alive. However, it is yet to be seen how this incident affects his homecoming journey and Madison’s delivery. You can watch the new episode’s promo below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VIf-aXq1XU

This is Us Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

Beth and Randall reach Hai’s house and the man informs them that the place had originally belonged to Laurel. Hai then proceeds by telling them the story. Laurel belonged to one of the most distinguished families in New Orleans. When her brother died, Lauren became close to her Aunt Mae, and this is when she met Hai – a Vietnamese refugee who had come to Louisiana with his parents after the war. The two eventually fell in love but when her parents would not approve of the marriage, she left her home for Pittsburgh.

Now, when Randall was born, Laurel was arrested for drug possession and sentenced to five years in prison. Hai explains: “She said there wasn’t a single night that went by when she didn’t dream about you. I think she was punishing herself. She felt she forfeited the right to be a mother.” Laurel went back to New Orleans and met Hai again. Eventually, she succumbed to cancer with Hai by her side. The next day, we meet a lighter, fresher Randall who seems relieved that he now knows his birth story.

