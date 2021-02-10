‘This is Us’ has always managed to entwine the past and the present to bring some emotional storylines. In the latest episode, we saw how Kevin’s experiences as a kid had made him the person he is today. He wants to be there for the birth of his kids, but does he succeed? Well, more on that later. First, let’s see what you can expect from ‘This is Us’ season 5, episode 8!

This is Us Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 8 is slated to premiere on February 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on NBC. The fifth season has a total of 18 episodes that air on Tuesday each week.

Where to Watch This is Us Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘This is Us’ season 5 episode 8 is by tuning in to NBC at the aforementioned time. You can also stream the show on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. If you’ve ditched your cable subscription, don’t worry, you can alternatively watch the show on Hulu, Direct TV, and Fubo TV. Viewers living in Canada can watch the previous seasons of ‘This is Us’ on Netflix (Canada). ‘This is Us’ season 5 is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Additionally, you can also buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘This is Us’ is titled ‘In The Room,’ and its official synopsis reads as follows – “The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together but from a distance.” No, the outline does not give away much in terms of the storyline. However, it is not difficult to gauge what the episode will entail. The story might follow Kevin, who loses his ID card and fails to board the plane. Since he may not be able to meet Madison, he might have to see the birth of his babies on a video call. You can watch the new episode’s promo below.

This is Us Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

Jack, in his teen years, is seen playing Little League Baseball. He is, however, worried about Stanley’s inevitable drunkenness. Stanley asks Jack to drive them home. On the way, both of them have an argument over his team’s loss. Jack is accompanied by an eighth-grader, Kevin, in the football camp. Kevin believes that the only thing he is good at is football. Jack explains how Stanley’s behavior discouraged his love of baseball. When Jack worries aloud that he is becoming like Stanley, Kevin assures him that he is a good dad.

On the present date, Kevin departs from his shoot after hearing that Madison is in labor. A father tells Kevin that the latter’s kids won’t love him if he misses their birth. When Kevin loses his ID, he requests a TSA agent to help him board his flight. Madison is alone at the hospital while Kate attends Ellie’s labor induction. Randall and Beth call Madison. They are highly emotional when Randall calls her “family.”

