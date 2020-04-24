Thomas Middleditch is a Canadian actor, comedian, and screenwriter. Most known for his role as Richard Hendricks in the HBO original series ‘Silicon Valley,’ Thomas has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. Thomas’ parents are British, but he was born and raised in Nelson, British Columbia, Canada. He has admitted that it was in eighth grade when he was cast in a school play that everything changed for him. He discovered acting and became popular in school, which ultimately led him to discover improv and, therefore, his passion for pursuing a career in entertainment.

In 2005, he was able to get a holding deal and moved to New York, where he started his career and built his life. Following his success in New York, he moved to the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, where he currently lives with his family.

Thomas Middleditch’s Wife

In June of 2015, Thomas Middleditch became engaged to costume designer Mollie Gates. On August 22, 2015, the two tied the knot in Thomas’ hometown. Though Thomas was raised in a Christian household and describes himself as Christin, he also calls himself an atheist.

During an interview with Playboy magazine in 2019, Thomas revealed that even though he loves his wife “like I’ve never loved anyone before,” his marriage with Mollie is not very traditional. “Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying… ‘I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.'” He said.

Well, they figured it out because Thomas also added, “To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage.”

“I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was a romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away. It does for some years — enough to be like, ‘I should get married, and I’ll be different.'” He said. “But it’s part of me. If that’s part of your being and it feels important to you, find a way to explore it, because repression sucks.”

Although, he does say that they have certain rules when it comes to their arrangement. “We’re not off on our own; we’re together, a unit. It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, ‘All right, we’ve got to stop. Chill.'”

Their swinging lifestyle not only saved their marriage, but it also led to them having creativity, as their relationship and involvement with swinging became the premise for a comedy series that they’re writing together.

Thomas Middleditch Kids

Thomas Middleditch doesn’t have kids. Married for almost five years now, and both Thomas and Mollie seem perfectly content with their married life and each other without having started a family.

