‘The Voice‘ Season 18 is headed towards an end, and the NBC series has given us some serious talents in the latest installment. Despite the unique presentation, where we’ve seen performers belting out songs from their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the overall experience has been cozy and mesmerizing. One of the performers who’s stood out right from the start is Thunderstorm Artis.

He started on Team Legend but was stolen by Nick Jonas in the Knockout Rounds. Ever since the mentors heard Artis performing ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles, they’ve been sure of his prowess as a musician. Curious to know more about him? We have all the details right here.

Where is Thunderstorm Artis From?

Thunderstorm Artis (yes, that’s his real name) hails from the north shore of Oahu, which is the third-largest of the Hawaiian islands. Specifically, he was born in Haleiwa, which is the North Shore Community and census-designated place within the Waialua District, on the Oahu island. You can check out a picture of Thunderstorm hiking along the Koko Head arch.

Currently, he resides in Tennessee and is of American nationality. Did you know that Thunderstorm Artis performed at Jon Chu’s wedding? The ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘ director saw Artis busking in Hawaii, and was so impressed that he asked Artis to perform at his wedding. Check out Chu’s tweet below.

2. …perform at our wedding . Six months later. He did. If you don’t know his name now… you will. Oh and he makes his debut on The Voice next week. Wow. His destiny is upon us. His name is Thunderstorm. Get ready for the changing winds. https://t.co/p78bEcppfI — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) February 28, 2020

How Old is Thunderstorm Artis? Is That His Real Name?

Thunderstorm Artis is 23 years old as of 2020, but we don’t quite know when he celebrates his birthday. Yes, Thunderstorm Artis is his real name, but his full name is actually Thunderstorm Kahekhili Artis.

Is Thunderstorm Artis Single or Married?

Thunderstorm Artis is a married man. He recently tied the knot with Faith McMaster. She’s a singer and worship leader from Australia. Artis articulated, “We are still planning a huge celebration in Australia later this year with our friends and family, but we figured with all of This Craziness going on in this world right now, that nothing is going to stand in between our love.” Check out their post.

Notably, the two got engaged in February 2020. You can check out a sweet picture shared by Thunderstorm, saying that Faith is the love of his life.

Who is in Thunderstorm Artis’ Family?

Thunderstorm Artis belongs to a musically inclined family. His parents are Ron and Victoria. Notably, Ron was a Motown musician who’s best known for playing the keyboards in Michael Jackson’s iconic song, “Thriller,” in 1982. Victoria is also a part of the Motown family and has performed with some greats. Unfortunately, Ron passed away when Thunderstorm was 13, causing him to keep a distance from music for a while.

However, he started again, as he’d learned to play instruments like the harp, guitar, and percussion from his father. You can check out his post below, where Thunderstorm speaks about himself and his journey.

He’s one of 11 kids and has five brothers and sisters. Among them are Stephanie, Victor, Spirit, Ron, Stevon, Martis, Kailua, and America. The Artis family has performed together for some time, but eventually, Thunderstorm and Ron Artis II, his brother, formed their act. You can check out an image of the Artis brothers performing.

Eventually, Thunderstorm decided to go solo and is a featured artist at the Wanderlust Festivals throughout North America. Check out his picture at the festival below.

To conclude, it is clear that Artis hails from a talented family, and is dedicated to his music. His efforts, along with the fine mentoring he’s received, make him a star to watch out for in the future.

