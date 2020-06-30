If you are a fan of cooking competition superhits like ‘The Great British Bake Off’ or ‘Top Chef’, you must have watched ‘Crazy Delicious’ — Netflix’s twist on the culinary genre. Each episode features three chefs who need to prove their abilities in order to win the coveted golden apple — while working in surroundings that look like the backdrop of a fairytale. Showcasing Jayde Adams as the host and Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt, and Heston Blumenthal as the Gods aka judges, this whimsical reality series managed to amaze fans with its spectacular edible presentations — created by some of the most talented artists. One of the contestants featured in the show is Tiffany, who succeded in wow-ing everyone with her unmatched skills. Let us now get to know her a little better.
Tiffany Crazy Delicious Journey
Tiffany made an appearance with two other contestants in the second episode of ‘Crazy Delicious’. The 39-year-old chef was joined by 56-year-old comfort-food king Tony and vegan food blogger Romy. The magic ingredient given to them in round 1 was mushroom. But since none of the participants were able to meet the judges’ expectations, there was no winner in this round. Neither were even given the extra 10 minutes which is usually given to the star performer. After the second round, Romy was eliminated. Tiffany whipped up a grandiose Taiwanese takeout in the finale and she won against Tony who concentrated on a tropical takeout theme. You can have a look at Tiffany’s elaborate edible display below:
Where is Tiffany Now?
A native of Taiwan, Tiffany moved to California when she was 12 years old. Currently, she is a mum and as she describes herself in the episode, she says that she likes to make her food “quite cutesy sometimes,” and prepares “adorable little characters” that are edible. Tiff currently resides in London, the UK. She is an avid food blogger + chef and her social media platforms are packed with her mesmerizing creations.
A took this photo in the early morning. I wasn’t sure if I was going to share…then I decided to cuz it’s pretty accurate of the life I lead at the moment… I probably could’ve/should’ve posted some food thing but I feel like that would be a lie. The truth is I have no desire to cook because I am having a difficult time with this new normal. I swear there is such thing as parental amnesia because I don’t remember it being this hard. It had been 8 whole years since I handled a baby but I had thought it would be like riding a bicycle! You know it for life and it always comes back to you. There is some truth in that but also not…because you don’t know what kind of baby you’re going to have. It’s pretty much a crap shoot. He is now 18 days old and I had cried about 13 out of the 18 days. I was naive to think I could recover as fast as I did at 32 yro but my 40yro body definitely took a battering and I have been in constant pain. Forget about making bagels and fried chicken, all I want is to have one full day pain free and without wanting to tear my hair out. Parenthood is hard. Noticed I didn’t say just motherhood. J hasn’t been having the time of his life either. We spend most evenings in a daze and occasionally say to each other, ‘why did we think this would be a good idea?!” Between the explosive poo all over the carpet, cat vomit all over the wall, homeschooling A, drinking gross Chinese medicine and of course, 𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐃𝐎𝗪𝐍, some days I am grasping at straws for a little bit of sanity… He’s lucky he is cute…even when he farts into my hand in his sleep…
Tiffany has been documenting her journey after she became a mum on her Insta handle. And it is very real. In one of her posts, she explains how she attempted to sleep train her baby boy, and at the same time, decided to make pork buns. Well, the entire endeavor was a huge mess! As she captions her post: “𝐓𝐢𝐩: 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬.”
Yesterday was a day of epic failures. Huge, tremendous, some might even say bigly. I had BIG plans. It was 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟏 of sleep training. I read the manual, memorized the schedule, familiarized with the FAQs, got the app, signed on the dotted line, I was ready! It was a shit show. He did not get the memo. He cried and cried. Then I cried. Then he cried some more. Then I cursed at him then I felt bad for cursing at him so cried some more. Then he pooped. Then the cat pooped on the bathroom floor. All the time A just watching endless hours of Disney+… Oh, did I mention at the beginning of the day I thought, yes, let’s make some pork buns from this new recipe I found. 𝘞𝘏𝘈𝘛. 𝘛𝘏𝘌. 𝘏𝘌𝘓𝘓. 𝘞𝘈𝘚. 𝘐. 𝘛𝘏𝘐𝘕𝘒𝘐𝘕𝘎?!? Failed. Big fail. So big I had to toss the buns. But I’m cheap and felt bad for wasting so much flour…so I kept the bun fillings… Pan fried it like sausage patties, placed it on top of a piece of stale sourdough and topped with a fried egg. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘰𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴… 𝐓𝐢𝐩: 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬.
However, it seems her life is now back on track and she has again resumed what she does best — yes, cooking up delicious, elaborate meals. Here’s is one of her latest posts which prove that what we are saying is true!
I don’t want to jinx it. Please don’t let me jinx it. ⠀ It’s been a good day…my meds are finally working which means my pain has diminished by about 80%. Before this event, I had no idea what it’s like to live with constant pain…you can’t see straight, you can’t hear properly, you’re just stuck inside a fog and you’re trapped. This week is the first time I got to look at S like a happy thought and not filled with dread and resentment. No, we don’t all fall in love with our babies at first sight and it is really really hard to love your baby when you’re in pain 24/7. ⠀ So I got to look at him for real this week! He is actually pretty damn cute…cries a lot though and he has no butt. Yup, of all the things to inherit from the Asian side…he’s got the my flat ass…J&A have the perfect bouncy booties. The kind you can bounce a quarter off of. S & I have the ones that a quarter will slide right off into oblivion… ⠀ It’s a good day. ⠀ – 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐞 from @thewoksoflife – 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐬 from @tewinburyfarmhotel – 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐟𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢 from @tescofood
